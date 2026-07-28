Besiktas have placed a €10 million asking price on Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi after one season in Turkey

Saudi clubs Al Diriyah and Al-Ittihad have expressed interest in signing the Nigerian midfielder

Besiktas sporting director confirmed Saudi interest in Ndidi but said no written offer had arrived at the club

Turkish Super League side Besiktas have set an asking price for Wilfred Ndidi with Saudi Arabian clubs showing serious interest in the Nigerian midfielder.

The Super Eagles captain joined Besiktas last summer for €8 million after former club Leicester City were relegated from the Premier League.

Besiktas sets reasonable asking price for Wilfred Ndidi. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

The defensive midfielder settled quickly at the club, contributing to their qualification for the UEFA Europa League during his debut season in Turkey.

Besiktas set asking price for Ndidi

According to reports from NTV Spor, Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Ittihad and Al Diriyah are among the clubs interested in the Nigerian midfielder.

Despite that positive impact, Besiktas appear unwilling to hold on to the player if a €10 million offer comes in, having paid €8 million to bring him to Istanbul and now looking to make a modest profit on that investment.

The reports suggest the level of interest from the Middle East has grown to the point where Besiktas are factoring in the possibility of his departure before the new season.

Besiktas sporting director Onder Ozen acknowledged the situation but stressed that nothing formal had been submitted.

“There is interest coming from Saudi Arabia, but we have not received any written offer for Wilfried Ndidi,” he said via Foot Africa.

Besiktas appear open to a sale, provided the price matches their valuation. With €10 million as the reported threshold, it remains to be seen whether either Saudi club will meet that figure and bring the 28-year-old to the Middle East.

Ndidi speaks about ‘juju cream’

Legit.ng previously reported that Wilfred Ndidi clarified the juju cream allegations from his former Leicester City teammate Jamie Vardy.

Vardy, during a podcast, said that Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho used a cream, which Ndidi confirmed it's shea butter, to recover from injuries in a few days.

Source: Legit.ng