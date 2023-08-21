Renowned Nigerian actor Chinedu Ikedieze, also known as Aki, confessed that he keeps his wife and children out of the public eye because of his celebrity life

The Nollywood veteran stated reasons why he doesn't post photographs of his wife and children on social media

In a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, Ikedieze said that knowing they are connected to him will influence them in some way

Nollywood veteran actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, also known as Aki, has finally made known why he has opted to keep his family off social media and public appearances.

The renowned actor revealed this in a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

According to Aki, as he is fondly called, he chose to keep his family away from public recognition so that they may have the freedom to live their own lives without being pressured.

"I have children, but I decided to put them aside because I’m the celebrity, they are not.

"I just want them to be free because the moment everybody gets to know them, it will affect them. And I don’t want that.

"So, I hide them, even my wife, apart from our wedding announcement that I made, so that she can go to market do every other thing without much ardour."

Chinedu Ikedieze’s decision about his family sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured reactions from netizens below:

emeka.chgz:

"The fact that our entertainment legends like Chinedu will work all their lives giving their all and at the end have no system and structure of royalties from their work is jist very unfortunate and a dark stain on the entertainment industry in Nigeria."

alexander_shuaibu:

"Love his character, really nice getting to know him like this, going to watch the full interview."

chaaike:

"Thank you so much Chude❤️ you always have a way of making us see the real side of these Celebrities."

pjpeter09:

"Chude bia stop this interjection and that look and then the question and then the song. I always find myself in another dimension dmn every time."

theoriginalkarina_:

"I have always loved Chinedu in particular growing up. I don’t miss to watch a movie that has him in it."

pinkline8:

"The first time I saw Chinedu far back in his school days, I knew he will be great."

jhoystin:

"See how he protected his family. Yul can never relate!"

Chinedu Ikedieze recalls attempting to take his life

Nollywood legend Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, opened up about the dangerous decision he nearly took to end it all in life.

In a candid media interview, Aki recalled being on the verge of taking his life at 9 years old when a doctor told his mother he had stunted growth.

He said maybe if he had grown up in Lagos, he would have considered jumping from the third mainland bridge owing to his low self-esteem and peer humiliation.

