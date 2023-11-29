Famous Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki) has sparked reactions online as a clip of him doing his DNA test goes viral

In the viral clip, the small-size movie star was sighted being furious at the result of his ancestral DNA lineage test

The popular comic in the trending video was seen losing all sense of composure as he rejected the result that was shown to him

Ace Nollywood actor and comic Chinedu Ikedieze, better known as Aki, has stirred emotions online as a clip of him receiving the results of a recent DNA test went viral.

The movie star in the trending video was shocked at the result of a recent DNA test he took. Like Drake, Aki's ancestral lineage was traced to a different continent outside of Africa.

Reactions as ace movie star Chinedu Ikedieze finds out his DNA ancestry, video goes viral. Photo credit: @chineduikedieze

Chinedu Ikedieze was sighted in the trending laying heavy curses on the App he used to check his DNA test as he rejected the result while staying resolute as an Igbo man from Nigeria.

See the result of Chinedu Ikedieze's DNA ancestral test

According to MyAncestryKit, Aki was noted to be:

57% North European

23% South European

11% Czech

9% Polish

Watch Aki take the live and see his reaction below:

See how netizens reacted to the video of Chinedu Ikedieze's DNA test

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@avediamond:

"Igbo sweet."

@luchyclaire30:

"Igbo language de sweet me pass some people relationship."

@drbtgar:

"Some people just have natural ability to make people smile sha. I no even understand wetin him de talk. I dey smile anyhow that “tah” make me smile more and I watch am twice, to hear the tah again."

@silverberry212:

"Somebody says the DNA result tall pass am."

@nifty_nene:

"The Igbo man in him said it’s Zeck republic."

@rita_exquisite:

"My own will be showing s@mbisa or Gaza."

@fati_wey_no_fat:

"Na igbo people get Instagram.....mtcheew."

@succygudlyf:

"Igbo sweet ooo but na only delta no be other."

@exceed042_:

"Na this thing go show me if na this country I suppose Dey."

