Toyin Abraham has shared adorable pictures of the outfit she wore to her senior colleague Bukky Wright's The Return of Omotara Johnson premiere

The Nollywood star who penned a congratulatory message to Wright also shared her experience at the premiere

Toyin Abraham's comment also sparked mixed reactions; some critics stated that it was an unnecessary move

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has penned a congratulatory message to her senior colleague Bukky Wright on the success of the premiere of her movie 'The Return of Omotara Johnson.'

Recall that Wright celebrated the premiere of her highly anticipated movie on Sunday, July 5, in Lagos, while the movie is set to hit cinemas nationwide on Friday, July 10, 2026.

Toyin Abraham shares more pictures of the outfit she wore to Bukky Wright's movie premiere. Credit: toyinabraham/bukkywright

Source: Instagram

Videos from the star-studded event, which made waves on social media, showed the likes of Toyin Abraham, Faithia Balogun, Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola and others showing up in style to show support for Wright.

After the event, Abraham, who made a stunning appearance in a black-and-orange beaded gown featuring puffed shoulders, took to her social media pages to share elegant photos from the event.

Penning a heartfelt message to Wright, the actress wrote:

“With gratitude in my heart, I showed up to celebrate someone very special to me. Congratulations, Mama. Your light continues to shine, and I’m always proud to celebrate you.”

She, however, caused a stir after she shared her experience at the event.

“And yes… I came, I smiled, I ate small, and I minded my business," Abraham added.

Recall that Toyin Abraham had repeatedly sparked reactions over the way she greeted people, including colleagues at public events.

Her past encounter with Funke Akindele at Iyabo Ojo's movie premiere also made waves online. A viral video showed the moment Toyin approached Funke's table twice to greet her without acknowledgment from the latter.

Mixed reactions trail Toyin Abraham’s comment about her experience at Bukky Wright’s premiere. Credit: toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

The pictures Toyin Abraham shared showing her outfit at Bukky Wright's premiere are below:

Mixed reactions trail Toyin Abraham's comment

While many of the actress' fans applauded her; critics, however, argued that she should not have made such a remark. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

Oluwaseun Eyitayo said:

"That last part wasn't necessary."

Bosede Ogunleye commented:

"Well done U done dey mature ni yen ooo as you mind your business over sabi aunty."

Bolatito Tolulope said:

"Good I like the fact that you minded your business, I love you more for that. You too no small inside life naw."

Bejide Olorunfemi commented:

"You still didn't mind your business because someone still snubbed you there when you were greeting."

Amarachukwu Luchy reacted:

"I love as you dey mind your business now Your stylist killed it by the way. Keep shining and stay out of trouble. I don dey tire to dey defend you."

What Toyin Abraham told Timini Egbuson

Legit.ng also reported that Toyin Abraham opened up about how her support for President Bola Tinubu affected her personal life and career.

She advised actor Timini Egbuson to stay away from politics, noting that her experience had serious consequences on her work.

Toyin also revealed that her movie faced challenges at the box office and that she received backlash from fans over her political stance.

Source: Legit.ng