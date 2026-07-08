Peller has finally regained his freedom after spending five days in detention over allegations of arguing with a public officer and recording the encounter

A few days ago, a viral video showing Peller and some police officers surfaced online, with the streamer making several allegations about the incident

Fans expressed relief over the news of his release, while many said he should apologize to the public for his recent conduct

Fans have heaved a sigh of relief after learning that Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has regained his freedom after spending five days in detention.

The content creator was seen in a viral video arguing with police officers on the roadside. He was reportedly returning from a shoot in Lekki when he was stopped for driving a tinted vehicle without a number plate.

Peller's management thank his fans over his release. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on its Instagram page, City Plug, Peller's management, announced that he had finally been released after five days in detention.

According to the statement, Peller is back home in good health and high spirits and has resumed his daily activities. The management also assured fans that he would continue creating exciting content.

Peller's management shares an update about his case. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller's management shares update on court case

Providing further details, Peller's management stated that the legal process surrounding his case is still ongoing.

They also expressed gratitude to everyone who reached out with messages of support and goodwill during his detention, noting that the encouragement had been a great source of strength to both Peller and the team.

The management further assured the public that the streamer would remain focused on creating quality content for his fans.

Below is the Instagram post from Peller's management announcing his release:

Reactions trail post about Peller's release

Fans shared their take on the streamer. Here are comments below:

@ _olanasty reacted:

"Thus city plug should get out abeg, peller is big yh we know but as big as ronaldo or messi is they ain't bigger than the club they play for you guys don't really know your work fr."

@josephilegah reacted:

"Instead of you to apologise to the public for your non-chalant act towards the public and government officials. Anyways I hope you continue to learn fast and I wish you best of luck in all your life endeavours and please you are a married man now or you will soon be. Leave somethings behind and focus on family and other big task ahead."

@yungsenator01 stated:

"Una for keep till August na omor. God why u no answer my prayer?"

@olori.akinbulu01 shared:

"Oluwaseun make he sha have sense."

@ motun5532 wrote:

"Alhamdulillah good to hear this."

@obanla_blessing_itohan commented:

" Devil has failed again, your wedding most hold, and you will never fall."

Victor Osimhen pledges support for Peller's wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller shared a moment of joy during a video call with Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

The football star congratulated Peller and his partner, Jarvis, ahead of their upcoming wedding ceremony. Osimhen offered prayers for the couple and asked the streamer to send the bank account details and his own Aso Ebi package.

The striker noted that his representatives would attend the event to support the couple even if his busy football schedule prevents him from being there in person.

Source: Legit.ng