Uche Ogbodo has shared a series of posts on her Instagram page amid rumours that her marriage to her singer husband has ended

The couple reportedly unfollowed each other on social media, fueling speculation that they are no longer together

Many fans reacted to her posts, sharing their observations and suggesting that she had noticed warning signs before marrying her husband

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has seemingly reacted to the rumours surrounding her marriage to her singer husband, Bobby Maris.

The couple reportedly unfollowed each other on social media, sparking speculation that there is a rift between them and that their marriage may have broken down.

Reactions as Uche Ogbodo breaks silence with cryptic post amid rumour of troubled marriage. Photo credit@ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

In a series of posts shared on her Instagram story, Ogbodo wrote about narcissistic men. According to her, such men keep useful people close because of the money and labour they provide.

She added that doing more for such people does not earn respect. Instead, she claimed, they often respond with disrespect, entitlement, and a lack of appreciation.

The mother of three also advised that if a woman is married but feels as though she is living a single life because of a narcissistic partner, she should continue living her life for the sake of her children.

Uche Ogbodo shares traits of narcissists amid rumours of crashed marriage. Photo credit@ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Uche Ogbodo shares thoughts on narcissism

In another post, Ogbodo stated that if a man is taking advantage of a woman's efforts, she should withdraw her support so that he can realise the value of what she contributes.

She also wrote that if such men choose to cheat, they should be left to do so, adding that once they realise their partner no longer cares about their behaviour, it will affect them.

The actress further claimed that narcissistic men tend to submit to people who make them feel irrelevant.

She concluded by advising women not to try to become mothers to such men, saying they are fully aware of their actions.

Here is the Instagram post Uche Ogbodo shared about narcissists:

What fans said about Uche Ogbodo's post

Here are some of the comments below:

@officialzarah_ wrote:

"When e sweet Una no involve online in-laws o e don cast now motivation wan wound person."

@dammi_herself commented:

"Why do I need to survive them when I can just leave?"

@creativeoliver reacted:

"Some women will use their hand and spoil their marriage and still find a way to put it on the man, no accountability, men are always the problem while the women are always innocent. Okay na."

@raay_cee shared:

"That man was exploiting her…she did the right thing…walk away and it’s that simple."

@wetkraft said:

"When a woman is talking about narc they point towards men only I survived a female narc. they operate from emotional blackmail often."

@khadeejah.miemei stated:

"U knew and stayed and now venting."

Anita Joseph speaks about her crashed marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Anita Joseph had finally opened up about her failed marriage in a post on her social media page.

Rumours of marriage had been trailing the actress, and in a post, she hinted at what likely ended her marriage and also spoke about her healing process.

According to her, life has a way of testing the strength that people have in marriage. However, fans were divided in their reactions, with some criticising her while others offered words of comfort for the future.

Source: Legit.ng