Nollywood actor Aki has received a pleasant surprise while in bed on his birthday

The actor was woken up by the noise of people and a saxophonist in his hotel room

He thanked the producer of the movie and the hotel he lodged in for honoring him in a special way

Well-loved Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, professionally known as Aki has been given a great surprise on his birthday and the thespian posted the video on his Instagram page.

In the clip, the well-respected actor who was shooting in movie in Asaba was still in bed when some people went to his hotel room to honour him on his birthday with a saxophonist.

Saxophonist plays for Aki on his birthday. Photo credit @chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

Shocked at the visit, he raised his head to see the people who entered his hotel room unannounced. He later joined them to sing praise worship as the saxophonist played.

Aki appreciates movie producer

The actor who rejected his DNA a few weeks ago thanked Blessing Patrick and Gomes production, the producer of the movie set he was in for showing him so much love on his special day.

He also thanked the management of the hotel he lodged in for allowing the cast and crew of the movie to pay him a surprise visit.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to Aki's surprise birthday visit

Netizens have reacted to the surprise visit given to the actor. Here are some of the comments below.

@iambisola:

"Happy birthday Sir."

@julietibrahim:

"Happy birthday dear."

@bustlineyetunde:

"Happy birthday."

@blord_official:

"Happy birthday my chairman , God bless you for us."

@chrisdstar1:

"I can imagine what is going through Aki's head " why did these people ambush me like this. Happy birthday Sir."

@official_graceangel:

"Happy birthday To you Sir.. Many many more years and blessings."

@alawodeoladimeji:

"Happy Birthday to u wish u more success and greater heights in everything u do."

@lordzeus101:

"Age with grace."

@markangelcomedy:

"Happy birthday King ."

@official_queenachallamara:

"Happy birthday Sir… your new age is Blessed."

@botstudioz;

"Happy Birthday big man."

Source: Legit.ng