Davido confessed that his greatest nightmare is failing to recognize the right moment to walk away from the microphone

The singer used the public treatment of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo during the World Cup as a cautionary tale

The music star revealed that he has made it a point of daily prayer to God to grant him the wisdom to "pack it up" before the applause dies down

Award-winning Afrobeats star Davido has opened up about the fear surrounding his music career, revealing that he constantly worries about not knowing the right time to walk away.

The singer made the confession in a recent interview that has circulated widely online

Despite his massive success and global recognition, Davido admitted that longevity in the industry comes with quiet pressure — the fear of overstaying his welcome.

Davido confesses that his greatest nightmare is failing to recognize the right moment to walk away from music. Photos: Davido.

Source: Instagram

Speaking during the interview, the singer, who recently opened up about the origin of his stage name, explained that he prays for guidance so he doesn’t miss the right moment to step back.

“My biggest fear is not knowing when to quit music,” he said.

Davido noted that watching icons struggle toward the end of their careers has shaped his thinking about legacy and timing.

To illustrate his point, he referenced football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, describing him as a close friend whose experience left a strong impression on him.

“Look at my good friend Ronaldo — after everything he’s done for football, they still laughed at him during the World Cup,” he added.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Davido's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@realestOgonX noted:

"This is a very brilliant take, cos even me as a fan worry about how it’ll be when Davido and Wizkid will no longer be popping, we we’ll no longer like their sound, it’s gonna be terrible for them. So the best thing is to quit while at the top and that’s also something very hard."

@SENORTHEGOAT wrote:

"I love the fat that he’s prayed to God for direction on that , cos music has no limitations, the likes of Angelique kidjo , Nina Simeone and Jay Z are still present in the game, whenever you decide to stop making music , you will NEVER be forgotten in Nigeria music scene !!"

@realestOgonX noted:

"The fact that they’ll be a time when we will no longer want to listen to Davido and Wizkid is wild asf"

@arike_20 noted:

"This is the most self aware I’ve seen him. The Ronaldo example is a harsh reality, people really do have short memories when the glory fades. Knowing when to take a bow is a rare gift. Wisdom is profitable to direct"

Davido says he has made it a point of daily prayer to God to grant him the wisdom to "pack it up" before the applause dies down. Photo: Davido.

Source: Instagram

Aerial video of Davido's father's power plant

Legit.ng had reported that Tunde Ednut joined other Nigerians to celebrate Davido's father's birthday with a lovely video of the billionaire's investment.

He also shared a picture of his encounter with him when Davido was introducing his father to him, as he wished him well.

In his recording, he shared the aerial view of the billionaire power plant in Ogun state.

Source: Legit.ng