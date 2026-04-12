Odira Nwobu has finally been laid to rest amid wailing by family and friends, as a video of his last moments surfaces online

In one of the clips, prayers are said over his body as loved ones shed uncontrollable tears

Many ask questions about his wife and friends as they continue to mourn his untimely death

Nollywood actor, Odira Nwobu, has been laid to rest amid mourning and glowing tributes from his family and friends.

The actor reportedly passed away in South Africa, with questions raised about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Reactions as Odira Nwodu is finally laid to rest, family and friends pay tribute. Photo crdit@odiranwobu

Source: Instagram

A few weeks ago, his family released his burial plan, which also sparked more questions about the details on the poster.

In a video making the rounds online, his final moments before burial were shared.

He was dressed in a white cloth with his hands folded, appearing as though he was sleeping. Friends were seen in tears as they sang hymns before his body was committed to Mother Earth.

Friends pay glowing tribute to Odira

Friends and close associates who attended the burial ceremony spoke highly of his personality.

They prayed for the repose of his soul and for God to protect the family he left behind.

Fans share reactions to late Odira’s video

Fans share take as Odira Nwodu is laid to rest. Photo credit@odiranwobu

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the video, many stated that such content should not have been shared online, while also criticising his friends for turning his final moments into content.

Others questioned the absence of his wife and child in the video shared online.

Some noted that they were accepting his passing after seeing his body and final resting place.

Recall that during the announcement of his burial plans, Odira’s wife and child were not included on the poster, a decision that sparked questions as he was widely known to be a married man before his passing.

Here is the Instagram video of his burial below:

Reactions over Odira Nwou's burial video

Here are comments below:

@ stephen202220 commented:

"Chaiii so Na true. Just looks like he is sleeping, odera je nkeom."

@official_ukohevelynee said:

"The person that poisoned him will follow him soon."

@desmond_ddboy shared:

"Why I hate death is that. You will never come and say what happened to you or how it happened."

@official_mirababe stated:

"Omo this life ee, sometimes it’s so scary."

@ogbatuluenyi_ reacted:

"No only when person kpai him dey turn good person....what is the cause of his deæth?"

@chris626254 wrote:

"I’m pained, I thought it was all a content. I’m heartbroken, my best actor and content creator life is indeed not our home."

Content creator blames Odira Nwobu's friends

Legit.ng had reported that a content creator who was also in South Africa when Odira Nwobu passed had provided insight into what contributed to the untimely demise.

The actor passed away in South Africa, and his demise was confirmed by his director in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng.

The content creator, who spoke about Odira's death, shared videos as evidence, shifting the blame.

Source: Legit.ng