An autopsy result of late actor Odira Nwobu has surfaced online a few weeks after his death, prompting many questions

The actor passed away in South Africa while on vacation with some friends, who were involved in the aftermath of his demise

His director, Arthur Scott, confirmed that the news about the autopsy result is true, adding that they are awaiting more details

Arthur Scott, the director of late actor Odira Nwobu, has confirmed that the autopsy result circulating about the skit maker is indeed true.

Nwobu passed away in South Africa, with high blood pressure initially cited as the cause of his death.

The security agency in the country planned to investigate the incident, and an autopsy was scheduled to be conducted.

A few hours ago, news broke that the autopsy result had been finalised, revealing that Odira Nwobu died from poisoning.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Scott confirmed the tragic news, expressing dismay that the actor could have died from poisoning. He said:

"We are yet to get the full report, but all of this is confusing because we can't understand how he was poisoned."

Fans react to Odira Nwobu's autopsy result

Reacting to the trending news about the late actor, fans speculated that Nwobu’s life might have been in danger since his earlier accident.

Some suspect that someone may have been after him and eventually succeeded while he was abroad. Others pointed out that poisoning does not necessarily mean foul play, suggesting that it could have been caused by something his body could not tolerate.

They encouraged his management to investigate the type of poisoning that led to his death.

It is also worth recalling that Odira Nwobu's friends had been blamed for his death, with one content creator claiming that Odira went on a roller coaster ride despite his deteriorating health.

What fans said about Odira Nwobu's autopsy report

Reactions have trailed the news about Odira Nwobu's autopsy result. Many shared their view about the actor and how he died. Here are comments below:

@rosemaryequire reacted:

"Medically anything that doesn't go well with his body is called poisoning, be it a mixture of alcohol or anything that triggers his body is called poisoning medically."

@sweeetchi1 commented:

"Well I said same thing because why didn't the heart attack happened all these while until he was away from home. They cooked up yeye story and even stripped him off his clothes just to create content."

@ijeomauwazie wrote:

"You see how fast it is to conduct an autopsy that’s a country that works."

@thegirl_favoured said:

"When the doctor said a patient died of poisoning, it doesn't really mean someone poisoned him. Omg Nigerians."

