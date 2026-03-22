Iyabo Ojo has broken her silence with a new video after Baba Ijesha's bold claim in a new interview

Recall that the comic actor, in a podcast, alleged that the actress used to leave her two children when they were younger

The actress ignored her colleague and shared a video of her slaying for the camera, stirring reactions from fans

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo has returned to social media with a fun video of her posing for the camera.

Iyabo Ojo, who is set to release her new cinema movie The Return of Arinzo in April 2026, danced to a single promoting her project while ignoring her colleague Olanrewaju James Omiyinja, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, claim.

Iyabo Ojo shares fun video following Baba Ijesha's viral interview. Credit: iyaboojofespris/biolabayo

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recently reported that Baba Ijesha denied allegations against him in an interview on Talk to B Podcast, stating that the narrative being pushed on social media was far from the truth.

The actor claimed he never had any romantic or physical relationship with actress Princess, stressing,

“I never asked her out, never dated her, never hugged or kissed her.”

He alleged that she is known for falling out with people close to her, adding that she has “betrayed everyone she has been friends with.”

Iyabo Ojo's fans react to new video she shared after Baba Ijesha's interview. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Baba Ijesha also expressed deep hurt over actress Iyabo Ojo’s role in the situation, revealing that she once trusted him enough to leave her children, Priscilla and Festus, in his care when they were younger.

“Iyabo is my product, and I can’t ruin her," Baba Ijesha said.

The new video Iyabo Ojo shared following Baba Ijesha's bold claim is below:

Reactions trail Iyabo Ojo's video

Reacting, many of the actress' fans and followers applauded her for focusing on her movie production, rather than reply Baba Ijesha.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

oyelajajoy reacted:

"No time for distraction, Return of Arinzo on 3rd of April, 10 billion loading by Gods grace."

marimarsclothing_and_asooke said:

"Hin be like say Queen mother no give that lady invite the return of arinze will be sold out ijn."

jenneh.areola2 commented:

"Glamma Rakeem happy Sunday to you Ma.....Please don't respond to any revived issues that have been discussed in podcast aimed at derailing the return of Arinzo oo.....stay focused on the upcoming premier.....The Lord will use all these distractions to favour this movie in the cinemas."

jummy75795 commented:

"IY, give Biola eyinoka invite pls because the hatred on you and your family is so glaring. The Return of Arinzo out on the 3rd of April in all cinemas worldwide."

Iyabo Ojo shares video after Baba Ijesha's release

Legit.ng previously reported that Iyabo Ojo returned online in style as she trended across social media platforms in the country.

On the evening of Saturday, November 15, 2025, Iyabo released a video of her playing her famous male character as she grooved to a song by Slim Case.

The video comes as Iyabo became a major conversation online following the release of her colleague, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, widely known as Baba Ijesha.

Source: Legit.ng