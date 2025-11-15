Baba Ijesha has made an appreciation video following his release from prison after rumours about him went viral online

Recall that the Yoruba actor regained his freedom after spending over three years behind bars

His appreciation video, as well as his next move, has stirred mixed reactions, with many expressing concerns for him

Popular Yoruba actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, better known as Baba Ijesha, has broken his silence after he was released from prison.

In a video making waves on social media, Baba Ijesha, shortly after news of his release went viral, expressed appreciation to everyone who stood by him while he was away.

The actor, who also confirmed his release, said he had a slight headache and was looking for somewhere to relax first.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Baba Ijesha regained his freedom after spending over three years in custody over alleged sexual assault.

Actor Yomi Fabiyi, in a post shared on his Instagram page, stated that he was freed after being cleared by the Appeal Court.

Baba Ijesha's first video after his release from prison is below:

Comments on Baba Ijesha's appreciation video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, as Nigerians shared diverse opinions. Read them below:

Quincyemerald reacted:

"So short. Wasn’t he sent to prison because of grape? grape should come with life sentence."

seanelhadji said:

"The hypocrisy amongst Nigerians is alarming. I read a comment under this post of someone who supported Tinubu’s clemency for criminals asking why Baba Ijesa is out !"

youdecraze said:

"Sometimes make person die sef better Dan dis , e no go fit waka freely fór society again, dem go use the face look am forever ni. The hardest past bè say dose em colleague fit nó give am role again fór film industry, and that’s where depressions sets in."

emanuelpeters16 said:

"Seems he's another sad victim of mob justice.."

prestigeola wrote:

"Hallelujah, he done learn the hard way."

tuezdaycruz said:

"What’s life going to be with him and the woman that sent him to prison."

EGamon62807 reacted:

""Now look all those that didn’t support him before he was sent to prison will now be using him to Chase clout with rubbish interviews cause they know he has a lot to say but if he’s smart, he should just move on with his life and forget Nollywood, they are not good people."

surdicc said:

"Can’t wait to see him back on set, i miss his comics."

Papiikool said:

"You people are just horrible…forgetful bastards. Video evidence captured him touching, kissing, and fondling the child, but he his out now, everyone is now sympathizing with him. You Nigerians deserve everything your leaders are showing you. Animals"

What Princess said about Baba Ijesha’s 16-years sentence

Legit.ng previously reported how Nigerian comedian Princess reacted when Baba Ijesha was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The actor was found guilty of molesting Princess’ 14-year-old foster daughter, and she reacted to the verdict on social media.

Her response to the verdict sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians.

