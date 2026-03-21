An exchange between Priscilla Ojo and a lady who offered to be her husband's second wife has gone viral on social media

Iyabo Ojo's daughter was supported by her brother Festus who fired back at the social media user's offer

The lady's offer and Priscilla Ojo's response has captured attention online as netizens shared diverse opinions

Influencer Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has fired back at a lady who boldly expressed interest in becoming a second wife to her husband and Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux.

The drama began after the lady identified with the moniker Somtochukwu wrote,

Priscilla Ojo replies woman who proposed to be her husband Juma Jux's second wife. Credit: itsprisy

Source: Instagram

“I will like to be your husband's second wife,” a comment that quickly caught attention online."

Reacting, Priscilla, not ready to let it slide, responded with a fiery, “HOLY GHOST FIRE,” shutting down the suggestion instantly."

The situation further escalated when her brother, Festus, weighed in, backing Priscilla’s reaction with a harsh warning directed at the lady over her offer, saying, “May lightning strike her mouth; she dey craze.”

Reacting, Priscilla praised her brother's loyalty, responding, “Amen. My brother don’t play about me.”

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo celebrated her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, as she clocked 25 on Friday, March 13.

Priscilla Ojo's brother supports her as he fires at lady who proposed to be his second wife. Credit: itspiscy

Source: Instagram

The proud mother took to her Instagram page to share a heartfelt message, describing her daughter as a queen and expressing how blessed she feels to have her.

She explained that watching Priscilla grow into a wife, mother, and businesswoman has been a remarkable journey.

A screenshot of the exchange between Priscilla Ojo and lady who offered to be her husband's second wife is below:

Reactions to Priscilla Ojo's response to lady

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

Uja Agnes reacted:

"Holy ghost fire from mosque abi from white garment church."

Et Cet Era commented:

"She wan see the red eye of Queen mother. She go wear bonnet for her Now now now."

Akingbeyiju Temitope Adedayo wrote:

"Eeh...Hajia Hadizah, You still remember say Holy Ghost get fire? I been dey expect to see Ahusubilahi minashaitani rojim Nobody should come for me e dakun, I no get strength."

Nonso Madumere commented:

"Do they shout Holy ghost fire in Islam."

Happiness Ogar

"No be Muslim the man be? abeg no dey waste our holy Ghost fire."

Osemwegie Pauline commented:

"Everyone is here shouting his religion permits it. Rest! Her own religion doesn't permit and they probably had an agreement before choosing this path. You can't just wake up to make decisions, especially when your spouse doesn't share the same religion or culture, except there wasn't a legal agreement."

Priscilla and Juma Jux celebrate their son

Legit.ng also reported that Juma Jux and his wife, Priscilla, marked their son Rakeem's sixth month.

In a post shared by Priscilla, the couple decided to do a fun challenge to see who their son would crawl to first. She held up the number six, while Juma Jux held a cake as they both sang and tried to draw the baby's attention.

As he crawled forward, Rakeem went straight to his father. The singer quickly picked him up while Priscilla was seen rolling on the floor in playful protest over the outcome.

Source: Legit.ng