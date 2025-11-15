Iyabo Ojo has broken her silence in style as her name made waves online over Baba Ijesha's release

The Nollywood star shared a skit of her grooving to a song by Slim Case while playing her popular male character role

Her video comes after the reactions that trailed her old video about Baba Ijesha's case

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo has returned online in style as she trended across social media platforms in the country.

On the evening of Saturday, November 15, Iyabo released a video of her playing her famous male character as she grooved to a song by Slim Case.

Iyabo, who had taken a break from making content with her popular male character, announced in the caption of the video that she was back.

In her words: "Yebo is back and loving ko scary mo."

The video comes as Iyabo became a major conversation online following the release of her colleague, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, widely known as Baba Ijesha.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that after the actor regained his freedom, an old video of her protesting against his release resurfaced online as netizens taunted her.

The video Iyabo Ojo shared after Baba Ijesha's release is below:

Reactions trailed Iyabo Ojo's video

Many of the actress's fans and supporters cheered her on, with many jokingly calling on her grandson Rakeem to come see his grandma. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

eniiitannn said:

"Baba Ijesha has been released from prison, so when are you selling your house?"

funmexoso said:

"Queen mother hope you are not using Rakeem powder."

queenharrikeade commented:

"Rakeem come and see Grandma oooo why do you allow her to do this video grandma use lullaby to bribe rakeem."

real_dammyx wrote:

"I thought we are not doing all this again queen mother."

tianareginald said:

"Lmao! I'm sure this is how she appears in that woman's dreams na why the woman no get peace of mind."

justcallmedola said:

"She and aunty Funke ehen I just Dey wonder how them Dey know this lyrics.."

ogbodubebe said:

"Glamma no let Rakeem see you like this ooo, Star boy go jus scared ooo.."

evergreenflakky wrote:

"Aunty Iyabo, don’t do this to Rakeem ooo E mo wa scary,:

talkwithojulewa said:

"The mother that mothered their mother Queen mother for a reason."

lawalbilikisu11 said:

"E gbami ooo. Please collect that phone from Queen mother faaaa Wahala ti dee."

officiallizbet said:

"Omo see wetin grandma dey do for social media…..I LOVE IT."

Prophet warns Iyabo Ojo, daughter

Legit.ng reported that fans offered prayers to God on behalf of Iyabo Ojo and her daughter after a video of the prophecy shared by Prophet Abel Boma surfaced online.

The clergy warned that Ojo should run to God because people are planning against her, and if she is not careful, they will strike by the first quarter of 2026.

He advised her to carefully choose the people around her as the year draws to a close.

