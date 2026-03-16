Another video of Papa Ajaco pleading for financial assistance from Nigerians has surfaced on social media

According to the latest update, the actor is in need of money to buy a phone as he reportedly doesn't have any in his possession

The cry for help comes after the actor opened up about how much he earned for playing the iconic role that made him famous across Nigeria

Abiodun Ayoyinka, the veteran Nigerian comedian iconic as Papa Ajasco from the 1990s TV series, has humbly requested donations for a new phone.

In a new video shared on Sunday, March 15, via Papa Ajasco and actress Liz Da Silva's Instagram pages, the actor shared his bank details to receive donations.

Papa Ajasco pleads for financial donations from Nigerians after opening up about his earnings. Credit: papaajasco/luckyudu

Source: Instagram

The caption of the video disclosed that Papa Ajasco needs a phone as the one used to create his Instagram page belonged to his daughter.

@bondualaska_ is saying thank you to everyone, pls no support is small, kindly tag blogs that can help him further and also remember to follow and share his page. Pls baba needs a good phone, if you’ve any that you’re not using or get him a new one God bless you The phone that was used to create his account and videos is for his daughter @gadafitundeednut pls if you can help us post this man, I’m sure him and his family would be super grateful pls tag @gadafitundeednut till he sees," the message read.

Ayoyinka's plea stemmed from the financial hardships he disclosed in a series of videos with online personality, Lucky Udu, recalling how his pay rose minimally from ₦22,500 in 1997 to ₦45,000 today.

He revealed that the Papa Ajasco character is officially registered by Wale Adenuga, meaning he cannot freely use the name, costume, or identity for other commercial opportunities without permission.

Papa Ajasco opens Instagram page, requests funds to buy phone. Credit: papaajasco

Source: Instagram

“I don’t have a car of my own. I don’t have a house of my own,” he disclosed.

The video of Papa Ajasco seeking financial assistance from Nigerians is below:

Reactions as Papa Ajasco seeks donations

While some netizens urged support for the legend amid economic woes, others question his past management. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

inumidun_ said:

"He made the late 90's and early 2000 so memorable, I hope he gets all the help he needs.. I've sent my little token you can do as well."

adelakuntufayl said:

"With a good management and engagement on social media by collaborating with top skit makers, he can have a good turnaround."

prankhottiee commented:

"He made my childhood sha but he supported this administration with his full chest."

pwe_ci_ous reacted:

"Y’all should help if you want to help and stop criticizing him. He’s one of our childhood legend."

chyddo said:

"Where are his children please? An ordinary phone? Even if the industry failed him, his children should afford that!"

Papa Ajasco's Miss Pepeye down with cancer

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actress Enitan Bakare stirred emotions after she cried out that she had suffered a relapse a few years after battling cancer.

Enitan had been battling the deadly disease for a while now, and she lost one of her bosoms in the process after undergoing treatment.

Granting an interview with The Nation newspaper, she noted that she suffered a relapse and more tumours had been identified in her body

Source: Legit.ng