Mr Real Legbegbe has voiced his concerns about the unending insecurity crisis in Nigeria, emphasising that the chaos and bloodshed are starting to look normal .

. The Baba Fela singer went further to condemn his colleagues who find it comfortable to release music and move on with their lives while ignoring these national issues .

. Legit.ng gathered remarks from fans and followers of Mr Real, who shared a thing or two about the situation of the country with respect to the singer's concerns.

Nigerian singer Okafor Uchenna Victor, known professionally as Mr Real, has stirred conversation online after openly criticising fellow artists for releasing new music despite the current state of the country.

In an emotional statement, the singer best known for his hit song Legbegbe, questioned the reality Nigerians are living in, describing it as frightening and chaotic.

Mr Real blasts artistes releasing songs amid Nigeria’s crisis. Credit: Mr_realgram

Source: Instagram

According to him, the kind of news he wakes up to every day has made it difficult for him to stay silent or even focus on releasing new songs.

He admitted that although he has music ready for release, fear and the situation in the country have held him back. The singer said he finds it troubling that many celebrities continue to release music as though everything is normal, despite rising insecurity and hardship.

Mr Real pointed out that kidnappings and deaths have become frequent, yet many people seem unwilling to speak up. He criticised what he described as a growing culture of silence and indifference, where individuals choose to look away from the problems affecting the nation.

The singer also targeted those who continue to party and push the narrative that “life goes on,” arguing that such a mindset is part of the problem. According to him, ignoring the chaos only allows it to continue unchecked.

While admitting that he still goes out occasionally, he stressed that these issues are far from normal and questioned why such conditions persist in the country. He compared the situation to other nations, noting that such levels of insecurity and instability are not regarded as normal elsewhere.

Despite the criticism, Mr Real maintained that he would continue to speak up about the issues, even as he navigates his own lifestyle.

Mr Real calls out celebrities for ignoring Nigeria’s reality. Credit: Mr_realgram

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Mr Real's take on Nigeria's insecurity

The singer's point-of-view quickly generated comments from his Nigerian fan base. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

my___bbg penned:

"Everyone is just doing I don’t care because their families are not yet affected."

tochi_lifestyle noted:

"You dey mind Nigerians wey no get conscience?"

giftsandprintsbyenielle said:

"You can still drop music but use the lyrics to lend your voice and not just bum bum and love song."

romeomaxwello opined:

"The songs that should be coming out now should be songs about bad governance and motivational songs to help keep the people afloat. Asides that all I see is toothless people parading as musicians."

omo_jceee penned:

"People should not find ways to survive again because Nigeria is burning????"

Watch Mr Real's outpour below:

Iyabo Ojo raises concern over rising insecurity

Legit.ng reported that the famous actress, Iyabo Ojo, spoke out after a church attack in Kwara State and the abduction of 25 girls in Kebbi State. The actress called for urgent action, comparing the situation to the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapping, and urged the government to take responsibility.

She also used her platform to encourage Nigerians to speak up, stand against injustice, and demand real change.

Source: Legit.ng