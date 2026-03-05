A video of Rufai Oseni and Kenneth Okonkwo tackling each other on national TV while the actor and politician appeared as a guest on a show has surfaced online

Oseni commented about the ADC and stated that they were jokers, while Okonkwo reacted boldly and fired back at him

Reactions trailed the recording as fans shared their views and picked sides between the two of them

Media personality Rufai Oseni and Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo dragged each other while the actor appeared as a guest on Arise TV.

During the discussion, the journalist stated that he feared nobody as he described the ADC coalition as a group of jokers.

According to him, when the APC was in opposition in 2015, it performed better as an opposition party.

He then asked Okonkwo to react to his comment, prompting the actor to fire back at him.

Kenneth Okonkwo reacts to Oseni's comment

In his response, the Nollywood actor said Oseni’s statement was intellectually dishonest for describing the ADC coalition as jokers.

According to him, journalists are no longer the watchdogs of society. He added that many media practitioners are no longer living up to the expectations of their profession.

Speaking further to clarify his point, the movie star and lawyer noted that even some laws passed by the APC could not be properly published.

He argued that when there is a majority in the National Assembly, the minority can only voice their opinions while the majority will eventually have their way.

He added that before lawmakers went on recess, they could not agree on a particular provision. Even after returning from recess, the opposition still managed to make their voices heard during the process.

This is not the first time Oseni has spoken about the state of the nation. A few months ago, he also shared his thoughts on the City Boy movement.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions over Kenneth Okonkwo, Rufai Oseni's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans as seen below:

@phetty_081 commented:

"They are both correct. Opposition is weak, and not serious, also Journalism is now a joke as most of the broadcasting stations are now owned by politicians and as a result there is always a bias in their reportage.".

@abayomi_alvin shared:

"Intellectual fire for fire….i loveeet!."

@pauldgoodguy stated:

@chocol8quin said:

@kelvinsylvers wrote:

"Funny thing they both have the best interest of the country at heart."

@viks_vico reacted:

"I love that part Rufai said he fears no body and he doesn’t go through the corners."

