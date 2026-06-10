Nollywood actor Yomi Olorunlaiye has shared the frightening details of a violent confrontation with armed hoodlums during a film shoot

The movie star revealed that the invaders wielded dangerous weapons and attacked the crew before the actors were forced to defend themselves

Olorunlaiye also recalled another scary encounter in Lagos state where real cultists confronted the production team while they were shooting a cult initiation scene

Nollywood actor Yomi Olorunlaiye has spoken about the frightening violence he experienced while filming in Osun state, describing how he and colleagues were attacked with machetes during a movie shoot.

The actor shared his story in an interview with Oyinmomo TV, aired on YouTube on June 9, 2026.

Yomi Olorunlaiye recounts how hoodlums attacked actors with machetes during a movie shoot that later ended in court. Photo: yomi_olorunlaiye

Source: Instagram

Yomi Olorunlaiye explained that the incident happened in Ikire, Osun state, while he was working alongside fellow actors Yomi Fash-Lanso and Kunle Afod.

According to him, a group of hoodlums stormed the set armed with machetes, striking crew members and causing chaos that swiftly escalated into a full confrontation.

Yomi Olorunlaiye said the cast and crew had no choice but to defend themselves with machetes, and the clash later dragged into a legal battle lasting nearly three months.

Speaking in Yoruba, he said:

“They attacked us in Ikire. It happened in Ejigbo. They really cut us. This one I am talking about, Uncle Yomi Fash was there. Brother Kunle Afod was also present. Osanle, the singer, was at the scene too. I think Lala, too, was there.

It was a terrible thing that we went to court for almost three months. It was a great fight. They cut us significantly. It became a serious commotion.”

Yomi Olorunlaiye recalls two frightening filming experiences as he speaks about safety challenges in Nollywood. Photo: yomi_olorunlaiye

Source: Instagram

Yomi Olorunlaiye recounts another attack on set

The Nollywood actor also recounted another incident during a different production in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state.

He said the crew was filming a cult initiation scene at a school, unaware that the chosen date coincided with a real confraternity’s annual celebration.

The movie star said the colours worn by the actors during the film shooting matched those of the cult group, creating a dangerous misunderstanding.

Yomi Olorunlaiye said suspected cult members began arriving in small groups, forcing the team to calm tensions through dialogue.

“One happened at Ikorodu. We were shooting a cultism scene. I told them in the night when we went to do the initiation in the film. I told them to go somewhere else and shoot. I told them the date we were going and the colour we wore was related to the cult group. They came in twos and threes. We had to talk.”

Watch the full interview video of Yomi Olorunlaiye with Oyinmomo TV below:

Bimbo Ademoye confronts thugs on movie set

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye went viral after confronting a group of area boys who disrupted an outdoor film shoot.

The young men were seen demanding money from the production crew in a video that circulated widely on X and sparked conversations about challenges faced by filmmakers.

In the clip, Bimbo Ademoye firmly rejected the demands and exchanged words with the group as the incident temporarily disrupted the production.

Source: Legit.ng