Outspoken politician from Imo state and former Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo recently shared some comments about the 2027 Presidential elections.

During an interview with Arise TV, the former Labour Party spokesman shared why he thinks winning the 2027 national election would be a tall order for the opposition parties in the country.

Former LP man Kenneth Okonkwo concedes 2027 election President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Photo credit: @officialasiwajubat/@iamkennethokonkwo/@iampetergregoryobi

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Kenneth Okonkwo left the Labour Party and announced his reason for dumping the party and its principal, Peter Obi.

In the recent interview, Kenneth Okonkwo shared the only way that the opposition parties in the country would be able to dislodge the All Progressive Party (APC) at the centre.

A coalition of forces

Kenneth Okonkwo noted that no opposition party in the country on its own can defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu come 2027.

He noted that only way to get the APC man out of office is through a coalition/merger of all the opposition forces in the country former a single unit with the sole aim of defeating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Watch an excerpt of Kenneth Okonkwo's interview below:

Reactions trail Kenneth Okonkwo's statement about 2027

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Kenneth Okonkwo's statement:

@segun.adegoke:

"Jonathan was stopped, so Tinubu can be stopped. It is just that PDP is an unserious opposition party."

@banolads:

"What God can take in seconds."

@bencarsonly:

"Na fuel dey vex me pass."

@ben10zamani:

"Everything he said is right✅😢but if you think his wrong. You are also right. Fuel is 897."

@authenticatedray:

"As clear as his message if you have a problem with this man and what he is saying then your head needs to be examined."

@d.r_yankee:

"No one will remove Tinubu unless he decides to leave power himself just like Jonathan did ..brace yourself guys."

@odukogbe_:

"The easterners should better invest on this man! He’s capable of causing commotion to the political corridor… is more active than Ellu p."

Source: Legit.ng