Prophet Abel Boma has shared a prophecy about Nigerian singer couple Adekunle Gold and Simi

In the clip, the cleric stated that fans should pray for the couple so that what he saw about them would not come to pass

Some fans blamed Nigerians, saying they had tried to caution people during the controversy about Simi and her old tweets

An old video of a prophecy by Prophet Abel Boma about singer Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, and his wife, Simi Kosoko, better known as Simi, has resurfaced online.

The video was recorded in June 2023, before the recent controversy over Simi’s past tweets surfaced on social media.

Fans share take about Adekunle Gold and Simi's worrisome prophecy. Photo credit@adekunlegold /@abelboma

Source: Instagram

A few days ago, some of Simi’s old tweets began trending online, with many linking them to comments about sexualising a minor.

The tweets resurfaced after she reacted to the viral case involving a lady identified as Mirabel, who had made claims in a video about being allegedly abused by an unknown man in her home.

After Simi shared her opinion on the matter, some social media users dug up her old posts, which sparked backlash.

In the resurfaced prophecy clip, the cleric asked fans to pray for the couple and spoke about what he claimed could happen to their marriage. According to him, people should pray for Adekunle Gold and Simi’s union so that what he saw would not lead to separation.

Simi trends amid viral prophecy by prophet Abel Boma. Photo credit@symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Prophecy trends amid Simi’s tweet controversy

The resurfaced video has generated fresh conversations online, especially as it comes amid the backlash Simi faced over her old tweets.

While some fans expressed concern and called for prayers for the couple, others dismissed the prophecy and urged people not to attach meaning to it.

Some also blamed Nigerians, claiming that negative energy and online attacks were being directed at the couple despite earlier warnings.

The development has once again placed Adekunle Gold and Simi at the centre of online discussions.

Here is Prophet Abel Boma’s Instagram video below:

Reactions trail Prophet Abel Boma’s video

Reactions have trailed the video of the cleric speaking about the singing couple. Some fans expressed concern and offered prayers, while others traded blame. Here are comments below:

@tolafakunmoju stated:

"I plead the blood of Jesus upon the family with psalm 91 Amen."

@omodoyin5 shared:

"God will be with them."

@vickykal3 wrote:

"Na Nigerians wan scatter am na...let pple be they refuse."

@bukky_niji reacted:

"It is well! Life!."

@ajokedelicacyandmore commented:

"After 3 years God I plead the blood of Jesus on this marriage."

@momentwithsandrao shared:

"Amen o, I reject it for them IJMN."

@ucheokeneme wrote:

"God Almighty please don't let any bad story to exist in their marriage, please Deja speaks Yoruba with Adekunle Gold.

Deja speaks Yoruba with Adekunle Gold

Legit.ng had reported that singer Adekunle Gold had warmed the hearts of fans after sharing a video of his conversation with his daughter, Deja.

The music star was seen teaching Deja how to speak Yoruba and the name to call him in the language. The three-year-old said "Baba mi” as many drooled over her.

Source: Legit.ng