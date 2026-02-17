Rufai Oseni has reacted to the emergence of the Village Boy Movement amid growing support for the City Boy Movement by some Igbos

Cubana Chiefpriest and Obi Cubana had shown strong support for the City Boy Movement and were dragged online for their stance

Fans agreed with Oseni’s comments as they also criticised Reuben Abati for allegedly supporting Bola Tinubu and the City Boy Movement

Media personality and Arise News anchor, Rufai Oseni, has reacted to the emergence of the Village Boy Movement amid support for the City Boy Movement by some businessmen, including Cubana Chiefpriest and Obi Cubana.

The two businessmen had earlier shown support for the City Boy Movement, reportedly spearheaded by Seyi Tinubu, son of the president.

Fans speaks about Rufai Oseni's reaction to the Village Boy Movement amid Cubana Chiefpriest's City Boy’s bold support for Tinubu. Photo credit@rufiaoseni/@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

While the Arise News anchors were on air, they discussed the rise of the Village Boy Movement, and Oseni shared his views. According to him, the City Boy Movement is “delusional” if it believes money is everything in politics.

He added that during the last general election, money did not determine the outcome and predicted it would not decide future elections either.

Rufai Oseni speaks on political movements

In the recording, Oseni further noted that it is a misconception to think that financial power alone can influence the electoral process. He said such thinking would be tested in the coming election and would expose any irregularities if they occur.

Obi Cubana continues to trend amid support for City Boy Movement. Photo credit@obicubana

Source: Instagram

The media personality also maintained that those who believe money controls everything are free to continue with that mindset.

Fans react to Oseni’s comments

Reactions have trailed Oseni’s remarks in the video. Some netizens alleged that the current administration is prepared to inject funds into the City Boy Movement, citing budget allocations as examples.

Others agreed with Rufai Oseni and praised his stance, while criticising Reuben Abati, claiming his comments suggest sympathy for the City Boy Movement.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans sdaid about Rufai Osenis's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@iamjhunp reacted:

"36million naira for health care in 2025, you still asking where the money comes from ?"

@gmanindhouz1 shared:

"rufaioseni your generation will always know peace for standing out."

@bidemibello commented:

"Looks like there is some hostility in this Arise studio.Subtle jabs flying left n right."

@oceanic_danga_marine reacted:

"The worst mistake they did was to call it city boy movement for south east, when time comes we go let them know say no be about money or influence, funny people una think say una go fool people forever."

@poisenpen wrote:

"Abati na city boy in diaspora, but rufai is village boys in the city."

Source: Legit.ng