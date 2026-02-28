Ijebu has reacted to the disturbing video of King Mitchy trying to end it all while on social media live

In his video, the actor called on the police and shared what he believes should be done to the brand influencer

Many agreed with him and shared their views about her while also calling on security agencies to take action

Nollywood actor in the Yoruba genre, Ijebu, whose real name is Olatayo Amokade, has shared his take on what Mukoro Michelle, also known as King Mitchy, did during a TikTok live session.

The brand influencer allegedly attempted to end her life while recording herself on a livestream, as a lady who was with her tried to stop her from taking the poisonous substance.

Her action generated widespread reactions online, with many celebrities sharing their views. In a viral video shared across his social media platforms, Ijebu also joined the conversation.

According to him, there are young children online, between the ages of 10 and 21, watching such videos and seeing members of Gen Z attempting to take poisonous substances to end their lives.

Ijebu tells Police what to do

Calling on the police, the comic actor spoke in Yoruba and stated that action should be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

Many fans agreed with him. One commenter noted that the case should be taken to the National Assembly so that cybercrime authorities can step in and deal with offenders.

Some of his followers added that the situation is becoming worrisome among Gen Z online and should no longer be ignored. Others questioned how individuals in positions of influence who associate with such behaviour should be handled.

Here is the instagram video below:

Fans react to Ijebu's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the actor about King Micthy's video. Here are comments below:

"I stand firmly with you. What you addressed in your video reflects a growing crisis that can no longer be ignored. I am calling on the relevant cybercrime and cyberbullying authorities to begin taking decisive action, and I urge the National Assembly to put stronger measures in place to regulate and safeguard social media spaces for our children. The situation is becoming increasingly dangerous."rolling with the ther gen Z who have attem

@walespin shared:

"No be una put us nigeria for this mess?"

@dee_ninio reacted:

"Set up the parental control on their phones. You can control what they can see. Iree oo."

@suprisiist wrote:

"How police won take arrest Baddie whey deh roll with loba loba bai."

