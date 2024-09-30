Nigerian journalist and News anchor at Arise TV Rufai Oseni has shared his thoughts on the issue concerning the EFCC and Idris Okuneye dBobrisky

The media personality shared online that he would be shocked to see justice served in total capacity concerning the issue

He made a lengthy post on Twitter, where he shared more insight into his reason for thinking in that direction, causing concerns on the internet

Nigeria media personality Rufia Oseni, known for his opinionated personality, shared a mood-dampening remark on his official Twitter page.

Rufai, who initially pleaded with Martins Otse, VeryDarkMan, to release the second part of the call recording implicating Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, and the EFCC, has made another comment.

Reactions as Rufair Oseni says justice might not be served. Credit: @rufaioseni, @bobrisky222, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

What Oseni said

According to a Twitter post, Rufai seemed to have lost hope in the country's justice system. He revealed that he would be shocked to see justice served over the matter.

He wrote:

"I will be suprised if justice is done in this prison saga, when fisayo soyombo made revelations about the prison nothing was done, many petitions on the prison by been sent to the authorities in the past but nothing has been done.

Oseni continued in parts:

"I just hope it will not end in social media clout and defamation suits here and there-- and the real issues will not be solved, vested interest is the problem of Nigeria, we are not ready to fight the ills of society."

See post here:

Recall that VDM made public call recordings that connected Bobrisky's prison sentence and the EFCC.

Many react to Rufai Oseni's comment

See some reactions below:

@_kingsboovic:

"Justice can not be served..: if u look the way bob thé talk u go know say one political person don give am mind."

@onlineguru__:

"Unfortunately they will major on the minor. Try to pun!sh VDM for exposing them the Falanas and Bobrisky’s Godfather are already making sure of that. Nigeria can not get better in our generation."

@chi_.omaa:

"If justice isn’t served, then it’s VDM’s fault cause somehow he always raises distractions by always trying to be the main character!!!!"

@CroBender:

"But you know the outcome already, or you are just finding it difficult to accept?"

@ada_ideato:

"Leaving the main message and focusing on the messenger! That’s what they doing to VDM."

@izuwears_official:

"This particular case is different they cannot hide it."

VDM reacts to Bobrisky’s N1 billion lawsuit

Meanwhile, Nigerian online critic, VeryDarkMan reacted after Bobrisky filed an N1 billion lawsuit against him.

In a video, VDM shared his take on the matter and how he thinks the crossdresser might now be working with Falz.

VDM’s reaction video went viral and many Nigerians shared their feelings about it on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng