Mercy Aigbe recently shared a hilarious video of her and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, amid the ongoing Ramadan

The short video captured the Nollywood actress' reaction after her husband pecked her on the cheek

The adorable exchange between the couple has since captured the attention of many Muslims as many shared hilarious comments

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has stirred funny reactions on social media following a loved-up moment between her and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, aka Adekaz, amid the ongoing Ramadan.

Aigbe, on Friday, February 20, shared a video on her social media page showing the moment her husband walked while she was seated, rocking an Islamic attire.

Expressing how much he had missed her, Adeoti, unexpectedly pecked the actress twice on the cheek, who voiced out, saying they were observing Ramadan.

Aigbe was heard saying “Astaghfirullah,” which means "I seek forgiveness from Allah" in the video.

"During this season of fasting and reflection, focus becomes the greatest discipline. Me I have told Alhaji that we must focus oh! Abi what do guys think? We are fasting all round," Mercy Aigbe wrote in a caption of the video.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Mercy Aigbe was among the prominent figures in the Nigerian entertainment industry who revealed they would observe Ramadan this year.

Mercy, like many Muslims across the world, eagerly awaited the crescent moon that would announce the start of the holy month.

The Nollywood actress on Tuesday, February 17, took to her Instagram page to share a picture of herself in Islamic attire. She was also seen sitting on a prayer mat, depicting her plans for the holy month.

The hilarious video of Mercy Aigbe and her husband is below:

Reactions trail Mercy Aigbe's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

simplybashirat said:

"Alhaja that peck alone don spoil your fasting😂 Elo po tea ke mu."

kazimadeoti commented:

"I don't understand why Alhaja didn't want a peck o. Help me ask her, please."

lightsarchitect reacted:

"What if ALHAJA body go and move nobody should peck or kiss me o abeg."

Oriyomi Olayemi Bakare commented:

"We have different body chemistry,if na kissing be her electric shock nko,y Alhaji go kiss her,"Ni osan Awe" she fin him joor."

Sulaiman Semiu commented:

"Nothing Wrong By Kissing Ur Wife During Fasting but, what y can doing it have live making during fasting is abomination."

Flora Gold said:

"My beautiful sister,he is your husband,he knows he won't kiss you deep during fasting hours,so dnt worry, enjoy your marriage dear,my rgrds to Alhaji."

Horlory Horlabyzi Akintayo reacted:

"Kissing no spoil fasting but if kissing is d weak point of Allaja nko."

