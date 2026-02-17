Mercy Aigbe, like many Muslims across the world, is excitedly looking forward to the commencement of the 2026 Ramadan

The Nollywood actress, who has been observing the holy month since her marriage to Kazim Adeoti, shared a picture depicting her preparations

Her post has since captured the attention of many of her followers, including her husband, who teased her.

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mercy Aigbe is among the prominent figures in the Nigerian entertainment industry who will be observing Ramadan this year.

Mercy, like many Muslims across the world, is waiting for the crescent moon that would announce the start of the holy month.

Actress Mercy Aigbe shares her plans for Ramadan as Muslims anticipate crescent moon. Credit: realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the moon is expected to be sighted either on the evening of Tuesday, February 17, or the evening of Wednesday, February 18

Mercy Aigbe prepares for Ramadan

The Nollywood actress on Tuesday, February 17, took to her Instagram page to share a picture of herself in Islamic attire. She was also seen sitting on a prayer mat, depicting her plans for the holy month.

"It’s almost that time of the year," Mercy wrote in a caption, including emojis of the crescent moon.

Aigbe, who is the second wife of businessman Kazeem Adeoti, aka Adekaz, has been participating in Ramadan since they married in 2022. She also took up the Muslim name 'Minnah' after their wedding.

In 2025, Legit.ng reported a video showing the actress trying to eat an apple and drink water, only to immediately spit them out when she remembered she was fasting.

Actress Mercy Aigbe looks forward to Ramadan, shares picture of her on a prayer mat. Credit: realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The picture Mercy Aigbe shared as she prepares for Ramadan is below:

Comments as Mercy Aigbe prepares for Ramadan

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, including a reaction from her husband, Kazim Adeot, who teased her. Read them below:

kazimadeoti said:

"Salam alaekum Alhaja Minnah. Edide sari tito o."

faty__96 said:

"Ma Sha Allah, May this upcoming season bring you and your family endless peace and blessings, Maama. You look so serene and beautiful."

thatfurniture_guy commented:

"Masha Allah. May Almighty Allah see us through and make it easy for us... Looking forward to this year's edition#IftarWithMercyAigbe. May Almighty Allah preserve us all till then and beyond."

faty__96 commented:

"Ya Allah, this is Your servant, You alone know how much I love Hajiya Minnah. Ya Allah, grant her heart’s desires, fill her life with endless peace, protect her from every evil, and crown all her efforts with success. Bless her home, her family, her career, and let her continue to shine brighter every day. Ameen."

alfa_abdulharfeez_al_adabiy commented:

"Alhamdulilahi ma and may Almighty Allah bless you inshallah,it won't be last for you on earth inshallah Rahman."

rofiatmolayinka wrote:

"Welcome the Month of Ramadan I am fully ready for all the Good things you have in store for me Yah Ramadan."

Mercy Aigbe kisses man

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Aigbe made waves online after she was captured kissing a man at her movie premiere.

The man, identified as Vine Olugu, was said to be a co-actor in the actress’ latest film.

A video from the event showed the mother of two addressing the audience when she suddenly kissed Vine Olugu, a moment that instantly sparked loud cheers from the people in the background.

Source: Legit.ng