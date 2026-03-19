Tiwa Savage was part of the Nigerian dignitaries as they joined King Charles III in a toast during President Bola Tinubu’s official state visit

Some Nigerians took to social media to criticise the singer, accusing her of aligning with the current administration

Instead of a direct rebuttal, the singer took to her Instagram page to unveil a breathtaking 83-carat diamond necklace

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage has found herself at the centre of public discussion following her appearance at a state banquet hosted by King Charles III.

The event, held in honour of Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his official visit to the United Kingdom, brought together several high-profile figures, including Nigerian dignitaries.

In photos that quickly made the rounds online, Tiwa was seen among guests participating in a ceremonial toast alongside other attendees.

Tiwa Savage joins President Bola Tinubu at King Charles III's state banquet. Photos: Tiwa Savage.

Source: Instagram

Shortly after the images surfaced, conversations began online, with some Nigerians questioning the singer’s presence at the event.

Critics argued that her appearance could be interpreted as support for the current administration, especially given ongoing debates about governance in the country.

Amid the backlash, Tiwa Savage appeared to respond in her own way.

Taking to her Instagram page, the singer shared a photo of a newly acquired luxury item—an 83-carat diamond necklace.

The post, which focused entirely on the sparkling jewellery, did not directly address the criticism surrounding her banquet appearance.

Tiwa Savage shows off her breathtaking 83-carat diamond necklace. Photo: Tiwa Savage.

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail Tiwa Savage's attendance at King Charles' banquet

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@Canvas414 stated:

"So as SANWO OLU attended her FOUNDATION launching... You think she wouldn't attend theirs too? I don't hold anything against her o As long she is not campaigning"

@richone090 wrote:

“I no come this life to suffer If I follow politician You go hear am for paper Them go call am pr0stitution Shebi na national budget" That budget go hook you for throat, Aunty anywhere belle face. Okay, well done o, na we come this life to suffer abi, that's why you've sided with our oppressors.. We are taking notes. Everybody go collect.."

@ChainFundIt wrote:

"Tiwa Savage really upgraded the delegation from “official” to global influence. Nigeria didn’t just attend the dinner… they showed up with culture, politics, and entertainment in one entry."

@SultanBallo001 noted:

"She recently met Gov. Sanwoolu at one of her events, and the governor is currently in the UK; do whatever you want with this information."

Tiwa Savage opens up on motherhood struggles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tiwa Savage revealed how becoming a mother almost ruined her career during an interview on an episode of the FlowWithKorty podcast.

She explained that childbirth affected her emotionally and professionally, admitting she struggled to bond with her son after learning she was expecting a boy instead of a girl.

The singer added that her body changes after childbirth, and losing a major Pepsi campaign deepened her struggles, although she now describes her son, Jamil, as her best friend.

Source: Legit.ng