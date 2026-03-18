Papaya Ex has shared a series of videos from her Umrah pilgrimage during the holy month of Ramadan

The highlight was the social media influencer request as she struggled to touch the Black Stone 'Kaaba' alongside others

Her prayer request and video have captured attention online, triggering mixed reactions from Nigerians

Raheem Abike Halimah, better known as Papaya Ex, Nigerian influencer famous for her opulent lifestyle posts, documented her Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, sharing joyful moments, including gratitude to her mother for introducing her to Islam's holy sites, among others.

However, a video showing the moment she joined thousands in the crowded Tawaf ritual around the Kaaba, straining to touch it has gone viral on social media.

Papaya Ex shares video of her struggling to touch the Kaaba in Mecca. Credit: papayaex

Source: Instagram

Papaya could be audibly requesting $500 billion as her supplication, highlighting her signature blend of spirituality and extravagance.

In the caption of the video, the influencer revealed that she eventually succeeded in kissing the Black Stone.

Papaya Ex, while sharing the video on her page, accompanied it with the caption, “I finally kissed it 🥺🤲….Alhamdulillah 🌙 May Almighty Allah invite you watching too🤍."

Sharing a series of pictures of her and her mother in Mecca, Papaya Ex wrote in a caption,

"Forever grateful to my mother for telling and showing me the home of Allah. I pray that I am able to repay her in multiple folds 🥺🤍."

Her video comes days after Afrobeats singer Asake was also seen in a similar situation, praying intensely while trying to touch the Black Stone.

Mixed reactions trail Papaya Ex's bold prayer request in Mecca. Credit: papayaex

Source: Instagram

The video showing influencer Papaya Ex screaming her request as she struggles to touch the Kaaba in Mecca is below:

Pictures of Papaya Ex and her mother in Mecca are below:

Reactions trail Papaya Ex's prayer request

The clip has elicited mixed reactions online, with many Nigerians laughing at the bold prayers, while others criticised the influencer, accusing her of chasing clout.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

grace_jokie said:

"Moments like this should be about spirituality and reflection, not money or publicity. The significance of the place deserves respect. This is a place people go for deep spiritual connection, not content or cash requests."

Iam_mhiracle reacted:

"Nah man go still give am the $500 billion."

therealnino_k said:

"Faith is faith, but $500B request while struggling to touch the Kaaba hits different May Allah accept all our duas sha."

onlineguru__ commented:

"Cameras shouldn’t be allowed in this place Nigerians will definitely abuse the privilege."

NnamdiOdigbo said:

"Shouldn't there be a separate section for women? I don't understand, Kano's religious police stop men and women boarding the same public transport but these restrictions aren't found in Mecca?"

mrsemjay commented:

"Suddenly everyone is visiting Mecca even non Muslims."

Olaedge commented:

"Clout chasing has no spiritual value tho."

Papaya Ex ridicules video editor over viral meme

Legit.ng previously reported that Papaya Ex lectured an unidentified video editor who made a viral video from her pronunciation of the word Hibiscus at the birthday of Veekee James.

At the event of the celebrated fashion designer, celebrities were asked to describe Veekee with a flower, of which Papaya's pronunciation became a viral topic.

Source: Legit.ng