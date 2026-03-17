A 74-year-old woman created a memorable moment at Chukwuma Soludo’s inauguration with an unusual gift

The elderly attendee surprised the crowd as she stormed the event in a dramatic and heartwarming way

Her gesture, tied to a past act of kindness, has since sparked widespread reactions and curiosity

There was a heartwarming and unexpected moment on Tuesday at the inauguration ceremony of Chukwuma Soludo in Awka, as a 74-year-old woman presented the governor with a live chicken in appreciation of his kindness.

The elderly woman, identified as Madam Grace Okafor, arrived at the venue, Alex Ekwueme Square, in a wheelchair but quickly became the center of attention.

The unexpected moment a 74-year-old woman gifted Soludo a live fowl. Credit: @ccsoludo

Source: Instagram

Holding a live fowl in a bucket, she danced her way toward the podium, drawing loud cheers and admiration from the crowd.

The event, which attracted dignitaries and residents from across Anambra State, briefly paused as many watched the unusual but touching display unfold.

Speaking to journalists, Okafor explained that her gesture was a token of gratitude to the governor, who had earlier given her ₦100,000 during a community event in Eziowelle.

“I came to witness the swearing-in of Gov. Soludo, ‘Oluatuegwu,’ because he gave me ₦100,000 during an event in my community,” she said.

Okafor, a native of Abatete in Idemili North Local Government Area, revealed that she invested the money in poultry farming. According to her, the chicken she presented was part of the proceeds from that investment.

“I invested the money in poultry, and this fowl is part of the proceeds. I am here to show my appreciation to him,” she added.

Her act of gratitude has since sparked conversations both at the venue and online, with many praising the sincerity and symbolism behind the simple gift.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Soludo's viral live chicken

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below

shuga_mary said:

"And I am sure she brought the biggest chicken in her poultry 🤭❤️."

omesbeautymart said:

"Awwwwwnnn 👏👏👏👏 She came back to show her gratitude."

yhucee_nwokeoma said:

"And she came with the best chicken from the farm🙌."

officialtobyandmore said:

"Our parents knew a lot about this life."

sabiigirlfashion said:

"I love this level of gratitude 🙏 👏👏👏God bless her 🙌🙌🙌."

ubtrend_

12m

She came back to thank him and I know she’s not the only one he helped. She will not lack 🙏 Being grateful should be a norms in our life.

abimbolaonuorah

30m

My able governor 👏👏👏👏

jmc_eventsempire

21m

Just like the 10 Lepers in the bible, One of them came back to show gratitude to Jesus ❤️❤️❤️

john.ny_1237 said:

"That's really good of her, I'd be grateful too😢😢 if someone plz help me with little amount NIOOO or less to pay for my anatomy practical manual before tomorrow plss guyss🙌🙌❤️."

mo_organics

27m

See Level of Gratitude 😍🥺…. A grateful heart will receive more

Source: Legit.ng