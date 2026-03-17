Soludo vs 74-year-old woman: Moment aged woman gifts governor live chicken as token of gratitude
- A 74-year-old woman created a memorable moment at Chukwuma Soludo’s inauguration with an unusual gift
- The elderly attendee surprised the crowd as she stormed the event in a dramatic and heartwarming way
- Her gesture, tied to a past act of kindness, has since sparked widespread reactions and curiosity
There was a heartwarming and unexpected moment on Tuesday at the inauguration ceremony of Chukwuma Soludo in Awka, as a 74-year-old woman presented the governor with a live chicken in appreciation of his kindness.
The elderly woman, identified as Madam Grace Okafor, arrived at the venue, Alex Ekwueme Square, in a wheelchair but quickly became the center of attention.
Holding a live fowl in a bucket, she danced her way toward the podium, drawing loud cheers and admiration from the crowd.
The event, which attracted dignitaries and residents from across Anambra State, briefly paused as many watched the unusual but touching display unfold.
Speaking to journalists, Okafor explained that her gesture was a token of gratitude to the governor, who had earlier given her ₦100,000 during a community event in Eziowelle.
“I came to witness the swearing-in of Gov. Soludo, ‘Oluatuegwu,’ because he gave me ₦100,000 during an event in my community,” she said.
Okafor, a native of Abatete in Idemili North Local Government Area, revealed that she invested the money in poultry farming. According to her, the chicken she presented was part of the proceeds from that investment.
“I invested the money in poultry, and this fowl is part of the proceeds. I am here to show my appreciation to him,” she added.
Her act of gratitude has since sparked conversations both at the venue and online, with many praising the sincerity and symbolism behind the simple gift.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Soludo's viral live chicken
Speculations trail video of Asake assisting aged woman on wheelchair in Mecca: "Heaven don sure for him"
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below
shuga_mary said:
"And I am sure she brought the biggest chicken in her poultry 🤭❤️."
omesbeautymart said:
"Awwwwwnnn 👏👏👏👏 She came back to show her gratitude."
yhucee_nwokeoma said:
"And she came with the best chicken from the farm🙌."
officialtobyandmore said:
"Our parents knew a lot about this life."
sabiigirlfashion said:
"I love this level of gratitude 🙏 👏👏👏God bless her 🙌🙌🙌."
ubtrend_
12m
She came back to thank him and I know she’s not the only one he helped. She will not lack 🙏 Being grateful should be a norms in our life.
abimbolaonuorah
30m
My able governor 👏👏👏👏
jmc_eventsempire
21m
Just like the 10 Lepers in the bible, One of them came back to show gratitude to Jesus ❤️❤️❤️
john.ny_1237 said:
"That's really good of her, I'd be grateful too😢😢 if someone plz help me with little amount NIOOO or less to pay for my anatomy practical manual before tomorrow plss guyss🙌🙌❤️."
mo_organics
27m
See Level of Gratitude 😍🥺…. A grateful heart will receive more
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.