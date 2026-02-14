An X user has advised Uzor Arukwe to stay ways from acting with Bambam amid her marriage saga with Teddy A

The actor had been blamed for the marital tension between Bambam and Teddy A as he react to the allegation

Many applauded him for his reaction to what the X user said about his relationship with the actress

Nigerian actor Uzor Arukwe has continued to trend amid the marital tension surrounding one of his colleagues, Oluwabamike Adenibuyan, popularly known as Bambam.

Bambam and her husband, Teddy A, recently stirred concern online after clips from a movie in which she starred alongside Arukwe went viral, fuelling speculation about their marriage. However, Bambam later subtly addressed the situation.

Source: Instagram

In a post on X, a user identified as Naughti Awol advised Arukwe to stop partnering with Bambam because of her marital saga. He added that perhaps he was the one who “did not have sense” for making the suggestion.

Arukwe reacts to advice from X user

Reacting, the actor slammed the X user, stating that he could never be him. Fans of the movie star applauded his response.

According to them, acting is his profession and source of livelihood, so he cannot stop working with a colleague based on online speculation.

They noted that Arukwe does not have to bow to public pressure as debates about Bambam and Teddy A’s marriage continue.

However, a few others expressed a different view, suggesting that Arukwe should consider the situation from Teddy A’s perspective. They argued that, as a man, it may not be easy to ignore such public narratives.

Recall that Arukwe had earlier broken his silence amid the tension involving his on-screen partner, Bambam, and her husband.

He shared a tweet by a social media user and stated that he would not be made a scapegoat over allegations linking him to the reported marital crisis. The actor also warned people to be mindful of their comments and avoid making claims without evidence.

How fans reacted to Uzor Arukwe's post

@mizattah reacted:

"Good reply, wetin dey feed am he should stay away cos of wot people think ."

@Pullout00 reacted:

"Maybe you dey feel say bam ex no fit do you anything But as a man, put him in your shoe, e get why."

@Terks_M wrote:

"Why are you even commenting on this issue it's unprofessional for me".

@wisecfc1 said:

"He has a point though but his point is worthless if you and Bambam combination gives you more money."

@ChiefLois said:

"You sha like the girl. Talk true."

Source: Legit.ng