A video of Fuji singer King Saheed Osupa's public declaration about his involvement in voodoo has gone viral

The musician, during a stage performance, also shared why he engages in voodoo, while sharing the impact on his life

Osupa's revelation, as well as his bold claim that everyone practices voodoo, has sparked reactions online

Popular Fuji musician, Saheed Okunola, better known as King Saheed Osupa, has caused a buzz on social media after revealing he truly engages in voodoo to better his life and become successful.

Osupa, who made waves over his song at Seyi Tinubu's coronation, made this public during a stage performance at the 52nd-year celebration for Nollywood actor Fatai Odua, popularly known as Lalude, on March 30, 2026.

Ace Fuji singer Osupa speaks on the impact of voodoo on his success. Credit: kingsaheedosupa

Source: Instagram

A video circulating online showed the moment Osupa turned his focus on his backup singers, who he advised to resort to voodoo to aid their remembrance, as they appeared not to be keeping pace with his performance.

He then mentioned some items expected of them to take while clarifying that the effort does not make them idol worshippers, but only aids their well-being.

Osupa further recalled how someone had advised him to deny using supernatural powers, known in local parlance as juju. He revealed he shunned the suggestion.

“Somebody told me one time to grant an interview, denying that I use voodoo, but I told him that I am, and why should I deny it. I didn’t kill anyone with my juju or commit evil with it. I am only looking for how to progress. Nothing more.

“That’s why anytime I wake, I always pay obeisance to my Ifa. I don’t know the deity beyond it, because it is worth paying homage to," he said.

He further claimed that everyone engages in juju, adding that while some openly make their own, others do theirs behind the scenes.

Mixed reactions trail Osupa's bold revelation about voodoo during stage performance. Credit: kingsaheedosupa

Source: Instagram

The video of Saheed Osupa speaking about the impact of Juju in his life is below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Osupa and his fan club donated over N30 million to 15 veteran actors in the industry, with each beneficiary receiving over N2 million during the White Agbada Party held last year.

Reactions trail Osupa's revelation

His video has ignited reactions on social media. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

Taofeek Olaiya commented:

"When it gets to your turn, use paracetamol, don’t use juju."

Samuel Idowu Odunayo commented:

"Nobody can convince me that Saheed Osupa is not naturally talented.... Even if he uses juju, it's for protection, not for fortune or to prosper in music industry."

Bidmus Yussuf said:

"When he public said had it been he knew it's about destiny he wouldn't have done charms una think say na cruise?"

Azeez Damilare Edun commented:

"No worries osupa, if you juju me, i juju you for life osupa, no mind them, them no understand you."

Osupa fires back at Islamic cleric

Legit.ng also reported that Osupa reacted to a controversial death prophecy made by a cleric, Al-Waraqi Olopameta.

The Fuji star warned Olopameta to stop pronouncing death upon him and other entertainers, describing him as a fake cleric and distancing himself completely from the prophecy.

In a strongly worded response, Osupa expressed confidence that he would not die as predicted, adding that those who wish harm upon others would meet their end first.

Source: Legit.ng