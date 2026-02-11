Bambam has finally reacted to the rumour that her marriage to Teddy A has come to an end in a viral video

The actress was recently at the launch of a fashion brand when she showed evidence that she is still very much married to Teddy A

What she did in the video excited fans, who also lashed out at critics and rumour mongers of their union

Fans of reality star Oluwabamike Adenibuyan, popularly known as Bambam, heaved a sigh of relief after seeing a new video of the actress amid rumours that her marriage had crashed.

The actress and her husband had unfollowed each other on social media, as speculation about a rift between them deepened.

In a video making the rounds, the mother of two was seen wearing her wedding band on her fourth finger. She was interacting with a fashion designer who was unveiling his collection.

Bambam wears two rings as proof

While the reality show star stood beside the designer, her wedding band was clearly visible on her fourth finger.

She later wore a bigger ring, which she showed to the camera as she was being prepared for the event.

Fans share their take

Reacting, fans of the actress expressed joy and warned naysayers after spotting her wedding ring.

Others noted that she wore two rings, a smaller one and a bigger one, as proof that she is still married to her husband, Teddy A.

Recall that fans have been rooting for the actress and her husband amid the rumours trailing their marriage.

A compilation of their loved-up moments from their time on the Big Brother Naija reality show to their engagement and eventual wedding also surfaced online. Some of their fun moments after marriage and welcoming their two children were also shown in the viral video.

Fans react to Bambam's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@_tare.gold stated:

"At this point I can say BamBam is Yoruba by blood and igbo by heart."

@suavechateau shared:

"She is even wearing her wedding band o, evil people."

@naominyame328 commented:

"Incase u didn’t see the small ring, u can see the big ring. I love eeeitt."

@unique60174 reacted:

"She put the bigger ring on incase you didn't see the small one wey she take do the video."

@florencegabriel1281 wrote:

"Yes I have seen your ring it is your time no man can stop Bambang because of social media propaganda. Your marriage will work and inspire others in Jesus name."

@maggiealike wrote:

"That is my baby Achalugo.Show them how you do it,baby."

