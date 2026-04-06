Blord declared on Monday, April 6, that he has not authorised anyone to mediate or "beg" VDM on his behalf

A representative sent by activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore visited the businessman in custody

Rather than seeking a quick exit through an apology, Blord insisted that he wants the case to reach its final legal end in court

Crypto entrepreneur Linus Williams, popularly known as Blord, has reportedly taken a hardline stance in his ongoing legal battle with social media critic VDM, declaring that he is not interested in any form of settlement.

The businessman, who is currently being held at Kuje Correctional Centre following a Federal High Court order, made his position known through a representative sent by activist Omoyele Sowore.

Blord declares that he has not authorised anyone to mediate or "beg" VDM on his behalf. Photos: VDM/Blord.

Source: Instagram

The development was coming amid growing calls from fans, celebrities, and online commentators urging the activist to forgive Blord and withdraw the case.

However, the latest update suggests the businessman may be prepared for a prolonged courtroom showdown.

According to the representative who visited him in custody, Blord strongly denied authorising any reconciliation moves.

He reportedly made it clear that anyone claiming to be negotiating on his behalf was acting independently.

“For the record, Blord stated that he did not send anybody to beg VDM on his behalf,” the representative said.

The message came after several reports circulated online claiming intermediaries were working behind the scenes to broker peace between the two.

Blord, however, insisted he wants the matter to run its full course.

“He added that anyone on that mission is on his own and that he wants to see this matter to its logical conclusion,” the representative added.

Despite the legal pressure, the visitor disclosed that the businessman appeared calm and composed during the prison meeting.

According to him, Blord was in “very high spirits” and appreciative of Nigerians who have publicly supported him since his remand.

“We just concluded a visit with Blord at Kuje prison in solidarity with Omoyele Sowore. We met him in very high spirit and he has extended his appreciation to all Nigerians who have stood with him in solidarity,” he said.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Blord's message to VDM

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@thisiz_page stated:

"Who dy oppress @cutie____juls ?? U commit a crime & una dy call am oppression"

@your_favorite_shalove shared:

"I solidly stand with Blord and i know this too shall pass. Vdm couldn’t take the heat so he ran to the govt. i do not sue don finally sue, Blord u do this one ooo"

@ifeomaamobi wrote:

"That was how one lawyer came out for Harrison. Where is Harrison now. A good dancer should know when to leave the stage."

Blord insists that he wants the case to reach its final legal end in court. Photo: Blord.

Source: Facebook

VDM gives condition to forgive Blord

Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM revealed the condition under which he is willing to forgive businessman Linus Williams Ifejirika and discontinue the ongoing legal case that led to his remand in Kuje prison.

The development comes after the Federal High Court ordered BLord’s remand at the Kuje Correctional Centre over allegations of impersonation and related charges filed by the activist.

However, in a new twist, VDM stated that he is open to settling the matter, but only if a specific demand is met.

Source: Legit.ng