Reality star, Bambam has shared what happened to a woman near a house where she was busy shooting a movie

In the clip, he said that people should help her with numbers to call because the woman was about to end it all

Bambam disclosed that it was the husband of the woman who asked her to take her life and watched her try to do it

Big Brother Naija Star, Bamike Adenibuyan, aka Bambam, has shared a distressing video from the location of a movie she was shooting in an undisclosed area.

In the recording, she cried out that a woman was attempting to end it all at the command of her husband. According to her, the woman was non-Nigerian but from Malawi.

She noted that she was about to do the ungodly act by her tank, and her husband was there watching her as she tried it.

The reality star added that the woman's husband has a lot of side chic and has put her in a situation to make her end it all.

Bambam gives update about woman

In the recording, the mother of two noted that she was on the set of the actress whose son got married last year.

Omoni Oboli, the producer of the film also cried out in the comment section about the woman. They later shared an update about the situation.

They both noted that the situation was under control and the Lagos state government had arrived at the scene.

BBN's Bambam thanked everyone who ensured the woman got help at the right time. She also thanked her producer, who left work and ensured that the woman didn't end it all.

Recall that Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama attempted to end it all a few days ago.

Reactions over BBN's Bambam's post

Here are some of the reactions about the post below:

@omonioboli:

"Please anyone that has any useful numbers, post here. This is happening on my set. Please guys."

@_mikearinze:

"His brothers came on set and said this is not the first time she’s attempting to take her life!!!!! All of you that marry these women only to Abuse them, may you d!e miserably!"

@kitchensolutionsng:

"Is it that the devil is all out to destroy marriages? Because I don’t understand again what’s going."

@adaprechy:

"What's going on with husband of these days."

@idera_awelewa:

"May we not marry our enemies as partners, it's getting scary every day."

@___dromo:

"Sometimes I wonder how men see women? As tools to be used and discarded when bored or God given partners."

@liz_empirehairs:

"I have decided to leave my husband without looking back if I feel unsafe cause if something eventually happens to me he will move on but my kids will never move on marriage is not a do or die affair if I don’t feel loved enough I’m taking a walk women stop loving men u are only allowed to be subservant give that love to yourself and kids and then alone u will feel better in ur marriage let the man be the one loving u instead."

@therealdealwithamaka:

"When you as a woman understand marriage is not an achievement YOU will do better for yourself. I’ve always said this marriage is like a bustop on your journey in life, you stop and pick. Whom you pick can better or impair your journey. But in all you are still on a journey yiour journey. Stop losing yourselves."

BBNaija's Bambam speaks about her father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the reality show star, had opened up on her strict upbringing in a recent interview.

The reality star and actress shared how her father was very military-like and tried to curb her excesses.

Bambam's disclosure about having Deeper Life parents and not returning home after NYSC got Nigerians talking.

