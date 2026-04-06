A new video of Lizzy Gold and Yul Edochie attending an event together went viral online

Fans of the actor’s estranged May Edochie pointed out observations about the colleagues using her crashed marriage

The trending clip fuelled renewed speculation as fans debated whether history may be repeating itself

Nigerian actress Lizzy Gold and her colleague Yul Edochie have once again stirred online conversations after she shared a video of the two attending a function together.

According to Lizzy, they both stormed Okwunzu Local Government to celebrate with the founder of @tims.foundation during the Easter celebration. The clip she posted showed them arriving at the event in one car, with Yul behind the wheel.

Video of Yul Edochie and Lizzy Gold raises unexpected questions online. Credit: @yuledochie, @lizzygoldofficial

Source: Instagram

While the video appeared harmless to some, it quickly sparked side conversations after a popular social media commentator, @therealtruthlover, shared a sharp observation.

Known for supporting Yul’s estranged wife, May Edochie, the user suggested that the actor was repeating familiar patterns from his past marriage.

Sharing the clip, she wrote:

“Same thing he did to Queen May. Patterns don’t lie. He was everywhere with Judy back then, lying to Queen May that Judy was just a friend and a colleague. He claimed she was a producer who gave him jobs, and that he was simply helping her grow her production. Now he’s repeating the exact same cycle with Lizzy. This time, he’s telling her that Lizzy is just his good friend and a colleague, another producer who gives him roles, while he supposedly helps her production grow with his acting prowess. Same script. Same lies. Patterns don’t lie.”

Recall that Yul Edochie is presently married to Judy Austin, another Nollywood colleague, while undergoing divorce proceedings with his first wife, Queen May.

His marital controversies have remained a hot topic, and this latest video has only added more fuel to the ongoing debate.

Watch the video below:

How fans react to Yul and Lizzy's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

arewa09 said:

"Abi them dey do rebranding again... 😂😂😂 Odiegwu and Odiegwuress."

hot_dobis said:

"He's just deceiving you guys 😂😂 please don't watch their movie."

christinamiller7736 said:

"So true! Yul is not a good person. A leopard never changes his spots. Judy will feel it. That is why we should be careful how we treat others. You reap what you sow!"

major2634562 said:

"But this Yul no get shame and boundaries 😂😂."

ifyfinebaby said:

"Whatsoever a man sows, he must reap it."

lifeisyoursforever said:

"I want to see judy comfortable with the polygamy😂😂😂."

viviansobad said:

"Same script, different cast."

krimmyofficial_ said:

"Na the front seat wey Judy Dey use make noise na me lizzy seat down so😂😂😂😂 I love it lizzy,do it again 😂😂😂."

nikkiee_jay said:

"Judy go learn new thing😂😂😂😂😂."

Lizzy Gold shares video of self with Yul Edochie. Credit: @lizzygoldofficial

Source: Instagram

Judy Austin cautions fans

Legit.ng previously reported that Judy Austin issued a warning to her fans against going overboard in support of her.

She cautioned her fans, whom she called 'warriors' and 'Judy lovers', to desist from wishing people death in her defence.

In a viral video, the actress shared a series of disturbing images she has seen online, including those created with AI, wishing people death by her fans.

Source: Legit.ng