Uzor Arukwe has reacted to the rumours trailing him amid Bambam and Teddy A’s alleged marriage crisis

The actor had been blamed because of the role he played with Bambam, as fans claimed he might be responsible for the alleged breakup

Many agreed with what he said and the stance he took over the allegations made against him

Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has reacted to allegations trailing him over the alleged marital crisis involving BBNaija star Bambam and her husband, Teddy A.

The reality stars had stirred concern after they unfollowed each other on social media. However, the actress later showed proof about her marital status.

While rumours spread about Bambam and Teddy A, an X user known as Stay Wicked alleged that Bambam’s marriage had crashed because she was allegedly pregnant for Arukwe.

The user also claimed that Teddy A found out about the pregnancy through a leaked chat and added that women are not to be trusted.

Reacting, Arukwe stated that the social media account of the X user had been identified and that he would make an example of him to deter others from spreading unfounded rumours about people.

Arukwe speaks about relationship with Bambam

In his post, he clarified that he and Bambam only share a professional relationship. He added that the X user could be risking a jail term.

The actor also urged people to respect boundaries and refrain from chasing clout at the expense of damaging others’ reputations.

Fans support Arukwe over stance

Fans of the actor expressed shock at the allegation made against actress Bambam and Arukwe.

Many stated that the X user should indeed be made an example of so others can learn.

Others pointed out that the accuser did not use the word “allegedly” in his claims and warned that he could truly be risking legal consequences.

Here is the Instagram post about Uzor Arkwe below:

Reaction to Uzor Arukwe's post about Bambam

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actor about the rumour trailing him and Bambam's marriage. Here are comments below:

@ isabela_linda_ovienria commented:

"Hmmm is the audacity for me scape goat too big na scape ant, e go be."

@jay_blondie reacted:

"E be like say prison food don dey sweet these days o."

@lanickkyshared:

"Make nobody beg for am when they pick him up o. Ehn Ehn."

@being_mrs_babs stated:

"Is this allegations not too much."

@nnabuchi said:

"This is crazy !! What kind of false accusations is this ?

@stacia_willy said:

"How can someone even sit down to type this? Omorrr Type shii ooo."

