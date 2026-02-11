Famous actor, Stan Nze, joyfully opened up about what he loves about his wife's size when asked in an interview

The actor who married his colleague, Blessing Jessica Obasi-Nze, in 2021, did not hold back in emphasising his love for her size and body features

In a short piece of advice to younger women, Stan Nze's wife corroborated her husband's statement, declaring that men are more attracted to character than shape or size

Popular Nollywood actor Stan Nze has melted hearts online after publicly gushing about his wife, Blessing Jessica Obasi-Nze, and how much he loves her full figure.

The movie star made the sweet confession during an appearance on The Morayo Show, hosted by TV personality Morayo Afolabi-Brown. During the interview, Stan was asked what he considers the benefit of being with a “full-figured woman.”

Stan Nze and wife Blessing spark reactions with bold take on love and body image. Credit: blessingjessicaobasi, stannze

Source: Instagram

Without hesitation, the actor responded with excitement and pride, emphasising that there is so much to love beyond just physical appearance.

He jokingly stated:

“I have plenty; there’s so much to hold on to. My plates and hands are always full.”

Beyond the joke, Stan got more serious by clarifying that while physical appearance is influenced by choice and taste, his wife knows how to harness her beauty.

He added:

“The truth about it is more than the figure and shape, there’s so much content. I’m all about the looking good and beautiful. What I have, however, done is to buy bubu in my household.”

His playful response got laughs and applause from the audience, but many viewers also praised him for confidently celebrating his wife’s body and personality. Stan and Blessing, who share a child together, have often been admired for their strong bond and public show of support for each other.

Advice to Plus-Size Women Struggling with Self-Esteem

Morayo turned the conversation to Blessing, asking what advice she would give to young plus-sized women struggling with low self-esteem, especially those who feel their size affects their chances of finding love.

Blessing’s response was both honest and empowering. She explained that men who truly love a woman look beyond their body sizes and focus more on her values and character.

She emphasised:

“It’s not about your size, pay attention to building yourself. Be a woman of value, a man will see you. A man that loves you, even if he wants you to lose weight, he will use love to pamper you to lose the weight without you knowing.”

“Be a woman of value”: Blessing Obasi-Nze speaks on body confidence as Stan praises her shape. Credit: blessingjessicaobasi

Source: Instagram

Stan added that the goal of any relationship or marriage is to constantly grow and become the best version of oneself, as that opens doors to greater opportunities in life.

Netizens' Reaction to Stan Nze, Wife's Take on Being Plus-Size

The couple’s refreshing take on love, body image, and self-worth has since generated positive opinions online. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@eugene_ifeanyi said:

"I can listen to Stan & Blessing talk all day, My favorite couple yall ❤️👏."

@kingwoman__ noted:

"Some people just lucky for this life! Both of them are so lucky to have one another! Always a have fan ❤️"

@everydaywithchioma added:

"I love Blessing and I love the Nze 's more."

@chinonso_stephanie_ declared:

"Aaahh this woman is so beautiful ooo @ blessing obasi."

@the_voice_of_grace_publishing penned:

"This is soo beautiful to watch ❤️❤️."

Watch Stan and Blessing's interview below:

Eniola Badmus on Weight Loss Journey

Legit.ng reported that the once plus-sized actress, Eniola Badmus, talked about her weight loss journey, sharing side-by-side photos of how she used to look and how she looks now.

The famous actress, who has taken an interest in politics, reflected on the hard work, struggles, and dedication it took to get to her current shape, saying the process tested her physically and emotionally.

Source: Legit.ng