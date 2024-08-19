Nigerian movie star Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing, celebrate their son Jay as he marks his first birthday

Recall that the Nollywood actors welcomed their boy sometime last year after getting married in 2021

Stan has now flooded timelines with adorable photos of his handsome son and that of his family altogether

Nigerian thespian Stan Nze and his wife Blessing are in high spirits as their son Jay clocks one. The beautiful couple released adorable images on social media, causing fans to react massively.

It is no news that Stan Nze and Blessing stunned netizens with their wedding announcement in 2021, and while critics lashed out at them, they remained unfazed.

Stan Nze and his wife Blessing celebrate their son at one. Credit: @stannze

Source: Instagram

Their marriage continued to blossom as they welcomed their first child in 2023. Stan, obviously over the moon, took to his official social media page, where he celebrated his son in grand style.

He shared a photo with his son, dressed in traditional attire, and another with his wife.

"Couldn’t have asked for any other gift" - Stan

Stan, in his lengthy post on Instagram, spoke from his heart as he wrote beautifully about his first son.

He wrote:

"Mazi Nze Jnr. Ichie Billi Billi the 2nd. My one and only Jay Bobo @jay_nze. Son, you have brought so much more love and peace to our family and we couldn’t have asked for any other gift. As you celebrate your Big 1 today, I pray that God keeps giving us the grace and wisdom to train you in the way that you should go. Happy 1st Birthday Big Boy. I love you scatter ."

See post here:

Netizens celebrate Jay at one

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Stan's friends, colleagues and fans online. Read some thoughts below:

@omonioboli:

"It’s his birthday already?!!! The way time flies! Thank you Lord for the gift of our son."

@deyemitheactor:

"Happy birthday lil champ! The world will experience your greatness. God bless you."

@diaryofakitchenlover:

"You guys just returned from the hospital yesterday now? Happy birthday son."

@ibrahimsuleimanofficial:

"Happy Birthday JayBobo!!! God bless you, nephew!"

@kunleremiofficial:

"Happy birthday Prince Charming."

@ebelleokaro:

"Happy birthday, son. You big pass big fish are."

@okeyjudeofficial:

"Happy birthday My main gee!!!!!"

Stan Nze recounts 1st Wedding

To their fans, their first wedding anniversary was worth celebrating, but the couple, Stan Nze and Jessica Obasi, were in different moods entirely.

In an interview, the actor revealed that on their anniversary, he and his wife went to church angry at each other.

Stan added that he couldn't fake the happiness even though their fans at church showered them with beautiful gifts.

Source: Legit.ng