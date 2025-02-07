A Nigerian woman who is single at 41 has lamented publicly about her inability to find a man to walk her down the aisle

Sharing her story, the 41-year-old admitted that in her 20s she wanted a rich man who would take care of her and provide her needs

In her 30s, she had a change of mindset and recounted how her longest relationship with a Qatar-based man crashed

Ada Ozor, a 41-year-old unmarried Nigerian woman, is unhappy about her situation and has turned to social media for help.

The woman was recently interviewed by content creator Lucky Udu and she opened up about her past relationships.

Ada's goals in her 20s

When quizzed about her life in her 20s, Ada told Lucky that she wanted a rich man then. She wanted someone who would provide for her needs and take care of her family.

And when an apprentice approached her for marriage, she turned him down because he was not financially buoyant. In her words:

"In my 20s, I wanted a man that has money, I am sorry to say this. I just have to be honest about it. I just needed a man that can take care of me, provide my needs, you know, take care of my family.

"But then, the guy I was with in my 20s, he was just an apprentice. So, he was like, let's get married, with time everything will be fine and he will make the money, all those things.

"But then, I said no. I just have to give myself a little time because my mum will always tell me, marriage is not relationship. You just have to be ready before you go into marriage. It is not something you just rush into. So, I said, let me give myself a little time so I can understand this thing called marriage before getting into one."

Ada in her 30s

The single woman in her 30s had a change in mindset due to her age. However, she could not find a suitor as the men that came around were not interested in marrying her.

"When I got to my 30s, I was like, ha, I think I have to settle down now. So, then, I started finding it difficult. There was no suitor. Everybody you see, they'd be like, "I want to marry you, I want to do this, I want to do that."

"But when you start dating them, at the long run they will just disappoint you..."

She recounted her longest relationship in her 30s, which was with a man based in Qatar. She said they dated for three years but he did not marry her eventually.

Reactions trail single 40-year-old's story

Jennifer N. Ukamaka said:

"She looks way too young to be 41. Omo, she has a very good genes. I wish you find a good man soon."

Jim Ike said:

"Please wait for the guy with money, rubbish, don't go and make your own money, be there and be looking for rich guy, now is your turn ,make money so that poor men will come and marry you."

Epetuku Jonathan said:

"When guys are asking you out. You were there forming. Look at you now.

"You're out of your prime there but I prayed God help you find a man."

Nwode Chisom said:

"U were In a relationship in ur twenties ,buh not ready for marriage....

"What is now ur Aim in a relationship ? For fun,or Cruise?...

"For those Ladies, that wants to (MARRY), should know that a Man's time is different from a woman's time."

James James said:

"She was receiving cash from different men in her 20s and she thought it will continue like that ...the only advice now is to find who go give u belle for free oooo."

Grace Samuel said:

"Well I have heard your story but I will still not marry someone who’s not working and financially stable dear .my advice is for you to get pregnant and have a child .shalom."

