Nollywood actor Nkubi’s wife, Nkechi Vivian, opened up about a shocking encounter with a doctor during her pregnancy

In a recent podcast chat, she shared the advice she received after the doctor knew her husband had stunted growth

The couple also addressed challenges their family has faced online, triggering reactions from netizens

Nkechi Vivian, wife of popular content creator Nwaogu Udochukwu, popularly known as Nkubi, has revealed a shocking encounter with a medical professional regarding her pregnancy.

In an interview on February 10, 2026, Nkechi disclosed that a doctor advised her to cheat on her husband to avoid having a child with dwarfism.

According to her, the doctor suggested that she sleep with her brother-in-law or “go outside” to conceive instead of having a child with Nkubi.

During the interview, Nkechi explained that the advice came after she informed the doctor of her husband’s condition.

“When I did my abnormality scan and handed it to the doctor, he asked if there was any trace of dwarfism in my family. I said yes, that was my husband.

Then the doctor said, ‘Why didn’t you go to your brother-in-law or go outside to get pregnant instead of getting pregnant for your husband?’” she recounted.

The couple also addressed the online bullying their daughter has faced, highlighting the challenges of raising a child in the public eye.

Watch her speak below:

Netizens react to Nkubi's wife's confession

omololaameen said:

"I truly understand that love is powerful. However, I also believe in the importance of medical awareness and informed genetic counseling, especially when it concerns conditions that may come with health or social challenges. SOROM , your daughter also deserves the best possible quality of life, care, acceptance, and protection from avoidable hardship.

"I am trying to approach this conversation with empathy and respect but we alll should make decisive efforts to end some certain medical conditions like “dwarfism”. It’s just like AS marrying AS, it’s so unfair birthing kids and allowing them face unexplained consequences because parents made their own decisions out of love."

esbeautyskincare said:

"There’s an abnormally scan and test for issues like this. You could have even done a test at 12 weeks to check for abnormalities of the foetus and decide to evacuate or not. But bringing that chikd into this world when we all the challenges she’s going to face is where I have an issue with. Nkubi has money they should have even done ivf and select an embryo free of abnormalities. Anyways it’s well sha 😔."

rosegold0987654321 said:

"I hope your husband would have married you if the case was reversed 😮."

ajay_onazi said:

"Sometimes I feel so sorry for her daughter just because the world is cruel to people who are different but it’s not enough for a doctor to tell her that. It’s so unprofessional."

maureen_jeddy said:

"She would have taken the doctor advice."

fashioncare_closet.co said:

"Sometimes we refuse to tell our self the truth, you went on to do abnormality test, what's your aim of checking it ? Most women don't do it , and Doctor now tell you what he saw and give suggestion which he didn't force her."

hawttcoco__ said:

"Please drop the doctors details that’s so unprofessional."

ilobijane said:

"The doctor had no business suggesting that to you. This is what you and your husband should have talked about even before marriage. Dwarfism is a disadvantage in our society Nigeria. IVF should have been an option. You have used to love to born that child now and if she sues you both tomorrow now, would you blame her?"

everything_nurse_koko said:

"What do you mean , hello ?? The doctor is Right , it may sound rude , but he must have thought you’re not happy with the result hence why he is giving other options which maybe , some persons must have done before !! He is prolly a little concerned than you bout the child you were carrying . NA WHY E NOR GOOD TO GIVE SOME PERSONS ADVICE."

vickiemyngel said:

"It’s her life , u people should leave her alone ,very horrible comments you people should leave her alone !!!stop bullying her Let love lead ❤️."

Nkubi shares good news about wife

Legit.ng had reported that Nkubi shared a piece of good news about his family online. In his viral post, he revealed that he was set to welcome his first child with his wife, Vivian Joseph.

The news about Nkubi and his wife came months after they were mocked and trolled on social media for being without a child.

