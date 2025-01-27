Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has taken to social media to speak about her weight loss journey

The movie star shared photo evidence of her past appearance and how she looks now while reminiscing about what it took to get her current shape

The photos went viral on social media and started an online discussion among netizens as they debated over her weight loss

Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus is in the news over her weight loss journey after she took to social media to share her progress with fans.

The movie star and special assistant to House of Reps speaker, Tajudeen Abass, reflected on her body transformation while sharing her before and after photos.

Eniola Badmus, who was formerly known as a plus-sized actress, was in awe of the progress she had made in losing several pounds. According to her, it was a path filled with many struggles.

The movie star admitted that her weight loss has still left her in doubt and that her journey took immense courage and dedication.

Eniola Badmus wrote on her official Instagram page:

“I’m still in doubt……….The journey of weight loss is one of immense courage, dedication, and resilience. It’s a path filled with struggles….physical, emotional, and mental that test the limits of one’s determination. Every step, from overcoming self-doubt to staying consistent in the face of challenges, reflects incredible strength. It’s not just about shedding weight but also about gaining confidence, discipline, and a renewed sense of self. This journey is a testament to perseverance and serves as a powerful reminder that every effort, no matter how small, brings you closer to becoming the best version of yourself.”

Reactions as Eniola Badmus speaks on weight loss

Eniola Badmus’ reflection about her weight loss made the rounds on social media and drew a series of reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about her post:

Iambimpeakintunde said:

“You are heavy on self-love and determination 👑✨️ take your Flowers 💐.”

0remeyi wrote:

“The weight loss fit her sha, made her really beautiful, her doctor did a good job 👏.”

Anabel_medspa wrote:

“You have done well 👏👏.”

Yvonnerolands wrote:

“Best decision you probably ever made in your life 👏.”

Nancybenson_og said:

“Renewed hope!!!”

Prettymarisa_ said:

“Kudos Ma’am😍.”

Iam_queenanu said:

“If you like, give up.”

Bjebonybaby1 said:

“Money good sha.”

Livia_sparkles said:

“Weight loss abi surgery, give credit to the doctors abeg.”

Arsenalfirstlady_nuria said:

“Madam stop deceiving some gullible people. It's surgery madam Linus Tinubu. E no go still better for you Ekwensu.”

Voluptousdivas wrote:

“Every year she talks about this weight loss twice a year. Let’s see you brag about something else sis. You are long overdue.”

Mz_esheza said:

“She looks younger and beautiful 😍!! Keep glowing mami.”

Teeto__olayeni said:

“I am soooo proud of her 🙌❤️❤️❤️. To loose weight is something,to keep it up is another. So this is a big one,Weldone 👏.”

Shuga_crush01 wrote:

“She looks finer.”

Gbssparkle wrote:

“What she said 💯.”

thereadingmom.ng commented:

“She looks great!!😍”

Sunbim1 wrote:

“She looks more younger and beautiful,the surgeon really tried.”

P.alison24 wrote:

“No matter the kind of enjoyment this proves that fat is not good at all.”

Eniola Badmus prays to have kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Eniola Badmus got emotional as she prayed for God to bless her with children.

On January 2, 2025, the movie star hosted a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) outreach in Oshodi, Lagos, tagged Feed The Needy, in collaboration with Seyi Tinubu.

During the event, Eniola, who works for the government, took to the stage to speak to the crowd at Temidire Primary School, Shogunle, and she opened up about her desire for children.

