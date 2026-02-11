The death of a Nigerian entrepreneur, popularly known as Digital Creator Chic, has thrown many into mourning

Friends of the 29-year-old lady moved many to tears as details about her death emerged on her social media pages

They took to the comments section to mourn the demise of the intelligent young lady, who was also an online business coach

A Nigerian entrepreneur, Lucky Elohor, popularly known as Digital creator chic on social media, is dead.

Her death was announced on her Instagram page, revealing that she passed away on February 9, 2026.

A Nigerian entrepreneur, Lucky Elohor, dies at 29. Photo: @digitalcreatorchic

Source: Instagram

On her Instagram page @digitalcreatorchic_, her obituary flier was posted, showing that she was born on June 10, 1996.

The announcement read:

“It is with profound sorrow that the family announces the passing of our beloved Lucky Elohor.

“Elohor was a light, full of purpose, grace, and an unwavering commitment to impacting lives. She built with intention, loved deeply, and served selflessly through her work, her community, and her faith.

“Though our hearts are heavy, we are comforted by the assurance that she has gone to be with the Lord, and that her legacy will continue to live on through the many lives she touched.

“We ask for your prayers, love, and respect for the family during this time of mourning. Further details will be communicated in due course.”

See the Instagram post below:

Lucky Elohor was also the founder of the GROW network, an online platform for career boost and growth.

Reactions trail Lucky Elohor’s death

@piriyedede said:

"Give me my flowers! You would always ask for them and I would always give them because you were so inspiring, so great at what you did, so admirable. I've been trying to process this for a while now and I still don't know what to say. God. Elohor? I don't know what to say. Rest in peace, you were such a light. God."

@tenqbeauty said:

"Oh my God, no, one of the best coach ive ever had. Rest in peace Elohor."

@akinlolu.certified said:

"Ah! I still got your email yesterday. This hits hard, can’t process this."

@talkwithbliss said:

"Jesus! Jesus! Jesus Christ, I woke up with her in mind yesterday, I watched her videos almost through out yesterday, I even bought two courses also, I even said to myself wow I like her I’ll connect now waking up to this, I wish I had prayed for her. This is so sad."

@diamondhair_empire said:

"We loosing too many young people fr fr, what’s really going on? Why why why!!!"

@thesocialmediaempress said:

"I get her emails almost everyday, was finally going to sign up to one of her programs this year, no way this just happened, I feel it like I know her personally."

@tanumthe strategist said:

"My entire body is trembling! I can’t even breathe! Still sent you a message yesterday! Was still supposed to see you on Friday! I still printed a customized bag for you! I am very lost, like God please talk to me."

Tears as an online entrepreneur, Lucky Elohor, dies Photo: @digitalcreatorchic

Source: Twitter

This comes days after the death of a 26-year-old singer, Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene, who died from a snakebite.

Catholic priest shares dream about late Nanyah

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Catholic priest who knew singer Nanyah mentioned what she told him two days before she died from a snakebite.

He also narrated the strange dream he had about the singer hours after she died in the hospital on January 31, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng