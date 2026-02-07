Actor Jide Awobona, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng’s Olumide Alake, addressed the controversies surrounding his new film, Rise With Me

The Nollywood star, who played a female character, opened up on the reason behind his decision

He also shared what it feels like working with movie star Funke Akindele and addressed misconceptions about himself, among other topics

Towards the end of 2025, actor and filmmaker Jide Awobona sparked conversations on social media after transforming into a woman for his new film titled Rise With Me.

While other actors have portrayed female characters in the past, Awobona’s production caught attention, likely because it highlighted the strength and resilience of women, an angle some netizens felt would have been better interpreted by a woman.

Actor Jide Awobona shares why he played the role of a female in new movie, Rise With Me. Credit: jideawobona.

Source: Instagram

Criticising the movie, one netizen said:

"This nonsense must not be normalised in Nigeria. We are gradually allowing this satanic agenda into the country as a norm."

Defending Awobona, another netizen commented:

"I don’t understand the fuss about this. Cross-gender acting is actually a thing. The act itself is entertainment. We’ve seen it in so many movies like White Chicks, Madea, Sorority Boys, Mulan."

Speaking with Legit.ng, Jide Awobona addressed the controversies surrounding his movie, shared his reason for taking up a female role, among others.

Jide Awobona responds to criticisms and praises

Addressing the controversies surrounding his film, Rise With Me, Awobona revealed he received numerous applause, especially from women. He stated that he had no regret making the film.

"About my movie Rise With Me that was creating controversy and still creatin... Well, what do I feel about it? There's a lot I feel about it. So one, I would say I'm proud of myself for even making such a great movie. And for me, it's beyond just the character that I played. It's about the story and the intention surrounding it.

"So I wanted to make an advocacy material for women to talk about infertility issues and other options, and also to show the struggles, challenges of a lot of career women, especially those in the entertainment industry. Generally, women, trying to balance their career and their home, trying to raise a family.

"So that's why I made the movie and I just felt like, okay, this is something I've always wanted to do, to play this role, and this story came to mind. I've been getting a lot likes with the controversy surrounding it. Like a lot of people comparing me with Tyler Perry. You know, like encouraging me not to feel bad about what some other people are saying.

"Tyler Perry has done it. Martin Lawrence has done it. A lot of other international stars have done it before. But I'm not the first. And then there are some other people saying, but Tyler Perry did comedy.

"And I am like, does it mean I have to do comedy as well? So does it mean if I make this comedy, it's okay? You have nothing against it? It keeps me wondering what we really want in this space.

"I have no regrets because the movie is there and it's going to stand the test of time. So I'm proud of myself for making such a great film," he added.

Why he didn’t cast a female actress

Responding to questions about why he didn’t cast a woman instead, Awobona said it was an opportunity to show his range as an actor. He said,

"When I see this comment, I just laugh. Of course, that is not even the first movie I've produced. And even in the film I had other female characters in it. So I wasn't the only female character. I produced several movies.

"When I did Reunion, I had like 9 characters in the film as females, maybe just 10 were males. So it's not about that. It's for me, showing my strengths as an actor. I've played other roles and one thing I need to correct is the impression that I played a female, no, it is a character.

"I have played other characters, so the question should be did I do it right or not? I came looking like a woman to interpret the role."

He continued,

"So I don't know why a lot of people are bitter about this or they're angry about this but then I was encouraged with the other comments I got even from women saying this is good, and that's enough for me.

"I think it's just coming from the angle of bitterness and envy, people can't just stand the fact that I did it so well."

On working with Funke Akindele

Awobona, who featured in Funke Akindele’s hit series Jenifa’s Diary, described the actress as a brilliant mind. He disclosed that working with the mother of two was one of his achievements in the movie industry.

"Well, Funke Akindele is a brilliant person to work with, aside the fact that she's a sister, we've been working together for almost 20 years now, she's one fantastic filmmaker that you can't afford not to work with.

"Everyone in the industry wants to work with Funke Akindele. So I would say working with her was one of my achievements in the industry.

"There is no way I will be talking about the projects I've done in the industry that I won't mention Jennifer's Diary. It's one of the major projects I've done that was actually everywhere. People still made reference to it the first time I travelled," he said

Handling social media criticism

The actor acknowledged the importance of social media and shared how he manages criticism.

"Social media is just one funny platform that you can not do without. But at the same time you have to be careful. It is one great tool that we all need for branding, promotions and all the marketing. So you can't overemphasize the importance and the values of social media.

"But the way I handle criticism is that most of the times, I just keep quiet because it's a momentary stuff, it comes and it goes. And when you feel the need to address anything, just come out and say it. But for me, I handle it in such a very intellectual way, I don't talk much, I just drop one or two lines, sometimes I drop it in parables," he said.

Balancing work with family life

The Nollywood actor, a father of seven children who marked his 10th wedding anniversary in 2025, revealed how he balances work with family.

"Well, this is something I've been doing for over 20 years. I have always been a family oriented person and work has never been a barrier in any way. I know how to balance it. When you have a very understanding family, I think you should have no problem. For me, I have no problem because I have the best of family who understand and support what I do," he said.

Nollywood actor Jide Awobona is married with seven children. Credit: jideawobona

Source: Instagram

Awobona responds to misconceptions about him

When asked about people’s opinions or misconceptions, Awobona said they do not affect him.

"There are so many misconceptions, but they don’t matter to me. It’s a deliberate choice to not focus on what others think. What matters is what I think of myself, my projects, and the message I’m sending to the public."

On sex-for-roles in Nollywood

Awobona acknowledged that sex-for-roles exists in the industry but said men rarely experience it.

"Well, unfortunately, men rarely face this issue, so I have faced nothing of such. My journey as an actor has been smooth from the beginning. Probably the little challenge I could have is probably when somebody cast me for a role, then someone else takes my name off and replace it with someone else. That happens all the time. Or probably when they are casting, they want you to be the one to play a role, they take your name out of envy, jealousy," he said.

What’s next for Jide Awobona?

In his final remarks, the actor encouraged fans to expect more projects from him.

"Keep your fingers crossed. There’s more coming. But for now, Rise With Me is still streaming on Jide Awobona TV on YouTube, you can check that out," he further stated.

Jide Awobona defends Funke Akindele

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the death of actress Adejumoke Aderounmu and the drama it caused online drew a comment from actor Jide Awobona.

Recall that shortly after the Jenifa’s Diary star’s death, her brother, Adeola, called out Funke Akindele.

Awobona defended Akindele and explained how she reached out to the deceased actress.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng