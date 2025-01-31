Nollywood actor Jide Awobona recently celebrated his 40th birthday and 10th wedding anniversary

The movie star took to his Instagram page to share a series of photos of himself with his wife and kids

However, what stood out from the beautiful photos was the number of children and netizens asked questions

Nigerian actor Jide Awobona has raised questions about the number of children he has after he marked his wedding anniversary.

On January 30, 2025, the movie star took to Instagram to celebrate his 40th birthday and 10th wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, Jide Awobona posted lovely photos of himself with his wife and seven kids.

Fans react to actor Jide Awobona's wife and kids' photos. Photos: @jideawobona

Source: Instagram

In the snaps, the Everybody Loves Jenifa star and his family rocked matching red and white medieval-themed attires. Jide Awobona accompanied the photo captions with loving words explaining his union with his wife.

In one post he wrote:

“Like fine wine, a youthful heart only gets better with time,aging in years but never in spirit.Forever young at heart, embracing life with curiosity, joy, and a sense of wonder. Just like a child, finding excitement in the little things, staying open to learning, and holding onto hope even in difficult times. No matter how old we grow, keeping that childlike spirit alive makes life more vibrant and meaningful.”

See the photos below:

Reactions to Jide Awobona’s wife and kids

Jide Awobona’s 10th anniversary photos drew the attention of netizens for unexpected reasons. Some of them wondered if all the seven kids in the photos belonged to the Everybody Loves Jenifa star. Read what some of them had to say:

Princeosas_ofthemosthigh said:

“Soooo beautiful 😍.”

Ennieisjustagirl said:

“Awwww.........God beautifully crafted family ❤️.”

Ajoksy_babe said:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. Congratulations to you and your beautiful family.More Grace.”

Jayteestouch_ said:

“Una don start 😂na why he no show u before in the first place.”

Pweety.ewa said:

“Seven kids 😳😯 Toorr 👏😢 Congratulations Sir.”

Vickydam_ said:

“I no understand,shey nah you get all this children or your niece Dey among them 😂because how someone go born 7 kids for this century 😂.”

Fisayomi__baby20 said:

“Maybe he has twins twice ❤️.”

Bold_mind_interior wrote:

“A lot of us your fan doesn’t know you have 7 kids , in fact some thought you don’t have 1 yet and some thought you are single but a lot is just finding out your are a father of 7 beautiful kids. God bless and keep the entire family.”

Popoola.olamiposi said:

“Bro jide 😍😍😍 You’ve done well💃💃 Road to 1 dozen😂.”

Iam_johnjoy wrote:

“@jideawobona pls we need clarity Ejor sir🙏🏼…how many are your kids amongst these 7 cute children o.”

Jumine_faces said:

“It’s not even about the number of children, never knew he was married, wow 😳.”

Mdpeoplesdoctor said:

“Awwwn. You Children surrounded your Table. Your Wife is a Queen abeg. God bless your union immensely.”

Femifactor said:

“7 wow!!!!”

Harkintomiwah said:

“No wonder this bro always put ginger to his acting, responsibility don choke baba 😆.”

Ms_frama said:

“Maybe it’s a blended family.”

Tunnyogunnowo said:

“Omo 7 kids. Na man you be o. You wife sef try. Omo 😳.”

Delishchocolat wrote:

“He has 7 kids????”

Kennyskitchen___ wrote:

“Na one woman born the kids, asking respectfully.”

Jide Awobona defends Funke Akindele

The tragic death of Nollywood actress Adejumoke Aderounmu and the drama it caused online has drawn a reaction from actor Jide Awobona.

Recall that shortly after the Jenifa’s Diary star’s death, her brother, Adeola, went online to call out Funke Akindele.

Jide Awobona defended Akindele and explained how she reached out to the deceased.

