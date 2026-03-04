Olayode Juliana has weighed in on the ' Holy Spirit Carry Me' trend among many Nigerians, including celebrities

The Nollywood actress shared her view about people who are misusing the trend by using hilarious captions

She cautioned people against reducing the Holy Spirit and the trend to joke, igniting mixed reactions online

The current 'Holy Spirit Carry Me' trend making waves on social media has captured the attention of Nollywood actress Olayode Juliana, who criticised people for misusing it.

Over the past few weeks, Nigerians, including celebrities like Destiny Etiko, May Edochie, among others, have jumped on the trend, sharing clips generated with artificial intelligence (AI) showing them chasing after a dove signifying the Holy Spirit carrying them.

Amid the trend, Juliana shared what she had observed as she knocked people who misuse it.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress in a lengthy statement on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, stated that while it was okay for people to ask the Holy Spirit for help, she, however, felt uncomfortable seeing some captions like, ‘Holy Spirit no carry me because of my nyash, weight and others.'

She cautioned colleagues against reducing the Holy Spirit and the trend to a joke.

"Please, let’s be careful. Let’s not reduce something sacred to a joke. Please, let’s honour and revere the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit is not for trends or a punchline for attention. Let’s honour Him. I know we like to joke and catch cruise online, and sometimes it’s really just vibes. But I’ve been feeling a bit uncomfortable, we Christians take too many things with levity, people of other religions wouldn’t dare mention the name of their prophet or god without honour. We throw the name of JESUS around with no regard for the Holy Spirit? No, please, it’s a NO!!!!! NO!!!!!! Everything can’t always be fun and games, not when it concerns Someone so precious, not when it concerns THE HOLYSPIRIT. For me personally, we can make jokes, do fun things, and be joyful without being careless," she wrote.

'Holy Spirit Carry Me' is a song by popular gospel singer and Hallelujah Challenge convener, Nathaniel Bassey.

Actress Olayode Juliana's reaction to viral 'Holy Spirit Carry Me' trend is below:

Below is a video of May Edochie jumping on the trend:

The video Destiny Etiko shared as she jumped on the trend is below:

Reactions to Juliana Olayode's comment about Holy Spirit trend

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

maame_esi_mensiwaa said:

"Finally! Someone said it! How is is even funny! Lord have mercy."

omolola_temi reacted:

"Darling I agree with you! Do you know Holy Spirit was chastising when I reacted and was laughing foo*lishly on a particular post of such this morning...it is not funny at all. God forgive us please."

peculiaromolola commented:

"You can never see those who are genuinely led by the Holy Spirit join that trend. It's a no no for me too."

_the.gospel.girl_ said:

"Thank youuu ooo, I thought I was weird for thinking like this ooo."

tomisinjunaid commented:

"It is deeply concerning how casually spirituality is treated in our time. What was once approached with awe is now handled with familiarity that borders on irreverence."

leighholuwafemiphotography said:

"There is always a distraction mechanism orchestrated by the devil…. And Yes this is a part of it…. We have to discern and know that this is not just a trend… But a call to every heart…. Please and please, don't engage in such trends….. Fleeeeeeee and resist it. SELAH."

