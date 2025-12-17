Actor Jide Awobona has faced criticism on social media over his character in a soon-to-be-released movie

The Nollywood star transformed into a woman in his new role to highlight the strength and resilience of women

His action has, however, sparked mixed reactions from many Nigerians, with some dragging him over the role

Yoruba actor and filmmaker Jide Awobona has come under intense criticism on social media after transforming into a woman for his upcoming film titled Rise With Me.

The actor, who recently shared a post about his new project, revealed that it highlights the strength and resilience of women.

Jide Awobona acts like a woman to spotlight female resilience and strength. Credit/jideawobona

Source: Instagram

A viral picture also showed Awobona dressed as a woman and carrying a baby. Captioning the post, he added,

“I celebrate the unbreakable spirit of women who rise above adversity, shatter glass ceilings, and inspire generations to come.”

Jide’s transformation is meant to reflect the film’s focus on women overcoming hardships. Amid the backlash that followed the yet-to-be-released movie.

Awobona responded via his Instastory, where he wrote,

"What am I seeing about Rise With Me on X? What will now happen when the movie drops?"

In related news, Legit.ng reported that raised questions about the number of children he has after he marked his wedding anniversary.

On January 30, 2025, the movie star celebrated his 40th birthday and 10th wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, Jide Awobona posted lovely photos of himself with his wife and seven kids.

See the screenshot of Jide Awobona's response to backlash below:

Mixed reaction trail Jide Awobona's character in new movie. Credit: jideawobona

Source: Instagram

Comments about Jide Awobona's character

His actions, however, have sparked reactions from many Nigerians, who questioned why there were no women in the industry to play the role.

Others defended the actor, citing Hollywood star Tyler Perry, who has portrayed a woman in his movies. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

Eminitybaba_ commented:

"There aren't women again in the industry?"

De-gal-glacis said:

"To think he’s a Muslim, haha."

Saadabidemi commented:

"Proper nonsense."

MrAnuoluwapoO said:

"Just get another actor to play the role, how hard is that?"

ComrEfemena said:

"I will not be watching this. This nonsense must not be normalised in Nigeria. We are gradually allowing this satanic agenda into the country as a norm."

Ammmeenah commented:

"I don’t understand the fuss about this. Cross-gender acting is actually a thing, the act itself is entertainment. We’ve seen it in so many movies like White chicks, Madea, Sorority boys, Mulan, She’s the man etc."

IfectiveP commented:

"Where’s the Jide Awobana, cos all I’m seeing is Mercy Johnson."

hopsy_braimoh said:

"Jide really sabi this acting but he doesn’t need all this lmao."

kimoranky commented:

"After them go say them no see support , which kind skit be this ? Woman finish for industry?"

Jide Awobona defends Funke Akindele

Legit.ng previously reported that the death of actress Adejumoke Aderounmu and the drama it caused online drew a reaction from actor Jide Awobona.

Recall that shortly after the Jenifa’s Diary star’s death, her brother, Adeola, went online to call out Funke Akindele.

Awobona defended Akindele and explained how she reached out to the deceased.

Source: Legit.ng