Kunle Afod’s Wife Clears the Air on Infidelity Allegations Amid Rumoured Marriage Crisis
Kunle Afod’s Wife Clears the Air on Infidelity Allegations Amid Rumoured Marriage Crisis

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
3 min read
  • In a startling Instagram outburst, Desola sarcastically accepted the "Olosho" label, claiming the lifestyle is lucrative enough to fund her home
  • The heated response comes at a time when insiders suggest her long-term marriage to Kunle Afod is facing its most significant challenge yet
  • The celebrity wife told her detractors to "come and beat me" if they remained unsatisfied with her blunt admission

Nollywood is no stranger to controversy, but this time, it is not actor Kunle Afod in the spotlight — it is his wife, Desola, who has chosen to confront her critics head-on.

Amid reports that her marriage to the filmmaker has hit the rocks, Desola Afod took to Instagram with a fiery response to allegations that she is involved in selling her body for money.

Rather than deny the claims in a conventional manner, the mother of boys adopted sarcasm and boldness, declaring that she has finally accepted all the names trolls have called her.

Kunle Afod, wife, Desola Afod, Marriage, Instagram
Desola Afod sarcastically accepted the "Olosho" label, claiming the lifestyle is lucrative enough to fund her home. Photos: Kunle Afod.
Source: Instagram

In the lengthy post, the businesswoman stated that she is “local, razz, and an olosho,” echoing the insults thrown at her online.

Her post read in part:

“I am everything they said I did. I am local, razz, and I be olosho. It is a lucrative business because I take care of myself, my children and my so-called home with the money single-handedly. You all can venture into it. Can we move on in peace now? "

Desola’s outburst comes at a time when whispers about trouble in her marriage to Kunle Afod have circulated online.

While neither party has publicly confirmed a separation, social media users have speculated about cracks in their union.

Read her post here:

Reactions trail Desola Afod's outburst

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@beautician_klizzy shared:

"It is well with you my strong woman ❤️ you will live long to eat the fruits of your labour in Jesus mighty name"

@houseoflamari_beautypro wrote:

"Its about time you let them know baby!!! 🙌🙌🙌 Boss Lady!! Omo kan bi 1 billion"

@lovearrays.mentalhealth stated:

"I think you actually need therapy at this point, I need you to be okay and focus on you more at this point. Your mental health matters more than the noise"

@bigbarlow001 stated:

"Una come turn social media to family meetin way una dey carry una matter come ! Can’t you keep a private life ! Even Egbon no talk one thing! I like real men ❤️ Silence is Golden"

@ajokeremmy stated:

"If only people know what this woman has been through with there so called celebrity, nobody would dare come online to bully her. Leave and let her live please. Dede it is well with you. @desolaafod"
Kunle Afod, Desola Afod, Nollywood, actress
Kunle Afod and Desola Afod's marriage is under scrutiny. Photo: Kunle Afod.
Source: Instagram

Kunle Afod shows the world his grown-up daughter based in US

Legit.ng reported that famous Nollywood actor Kunle Afod left fans and followers in the online community gushing after a photo post on Instagram.

The movie star is currently in the US to promote his new movie and took time out of his schedule to connect with family.

Afod shared a rare photo of himself and his grown-up daughter on his page and mentioned how much he loves her.

