In a startling Instagram outburst, Desola sarcastically accepted the "Olosho" label, claiming the lifestyle is lucrative enough to fund her home

The heated response comes at a time when insiders suggest her long-term marriage to Kunle Afod is facing its most significant challenge yet

The celebrity wife told her detractors to "come and beat me" if they remained unsatisfied with her blunt admission

Nollywood is no stranger to controversy, but this time, it is not actor Kunle Afod in the spotlight — it is his wife, Desola, who has chosen to confront her critics head-on.

Amid reports that her marriage to the filmmaker has hit the rocks, Desola Afod took to Instagram with a fiery response to allegations that she is involved in selling her body for money.

Rather than deny the claims in a conventional manner, the mother of boys adopted sarcasm and boldness, declaring that she has finally accepted all the names trolls have called her.

Desola Afod sarcastically accepted the "Olosho" label, claiming the lifestyle is lucrative enough to fund her home. Photos: Kunle Afod.

In the lengthy post, the businesswoman stated that she is “local, razz, and an olosho,” echoing the insults thrown at her online.

Her post read in part:

“I am everything they said I did. I am local, razz, and I be olosho. It is a lucrative business because I take care of myself, my children and my so-called home with the money single-handedly. You all can venture into it. Can we move on in peace now? "

Desola’s outburst comes at a time when whispers about trouble in her marriage to Kunle Afod have circulated online.

While neither party has publicly confirmed a separation, social media users have speculated about cracks in their union.

Reactions trail Desola Afod's outburst

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@beautician_klizzy shared:

"It is well with you my strong woman ❤️ you will live long to eat the fruits of your labour in Jesus mighty name"

@houseoflamari_beautypro wrote:

"Its about time you let them know baby!!! 🙌🙌🙌 Boss Lady!! Omo kan bi 1 billion"

@lovearrays.mentalhealth stated:

"I think you actually need therapy at this point, I need you to be okay and focus on you more at this point. Your mental health matters more than the noise"

@bigbarlow001 stated:

"Una come turn social media to family meetin way una dey carry una matter come ! Can’t you keep a private life ! Even Egbon no talk one thing! I like real men ❤️ Silence is Golden"

@ajokeremmy stated:

"If only people know what this woman has been through with there so called celebrity, nobody would dare come online to bully her. Leave and let her live please. Dede it is well with you. @desolaafod"

Kunle Afod and Desola Afod's marriage is under scrutiny. Photo: Kunle Afod.

