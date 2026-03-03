Veteran Nollywood actor Francis Odega has shared his thoughts on the current state of the Nigerian film industry

The actor, who described himself as one of the pioneers of Nollywood, compared present-day movies to the era when he and his contemporaries dominated the screen

Odega’s comments sparked reactions online, with many Nigerians praising the golden era of the movie industry for offering better storylines than what is seen today

Veteran Nigerian actor Francis Odega has expressed concern over the current state of Nollywood, stating that the quality of movies has dropped compared to the past.

He made the remarks during a recent episode of the Where Is The Lie podcast hosted by Theo Ezenwa, where he reflected on his long career and the changes he has witnessed in the movie industry.

Francis Odega explained that films produced during his era were more memorable and impactful, unlike many of the movies being released today, which he said are lacking in quality.

“Back then, one script would give us one unforgettable movie. But now, one script can give you seven bad movies, and that’s not right. Nollywood back then, is far better than the Nollywood of today,” he said.

The actor went further to explain his role in the early days of Nollywood, stating that he was among those who laid the foundation before the industry became widely recognised.

“I was among of the people who made Nollywood. When we started, Nollywood was just a phenomenon. Our organisation used to be called Nigerian Actors Guild, NAG, before we later changed it to Actors’ Guild Of Nigeria, AGN,” he explained.

He added that Nollywood only came into existence after those early efforts, noting that he has been active in the movie industry for three decades.

“I am one of the pioneers of Nollywood. I have been in the movie industry for 30 years,” Odega stated.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Francis Odega's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Diamond_NZETH said:

"Nollywood has lost its core values, actress are enhancing their bodies and it's mostly about wealth."

@Gozyecowris commented:

"I don't know about you I don't watch nollywood movies it's boring and felt like you are watching same movie all the time."

@MrCute_gh wrote:

"He is right Nollywood back then was better and had good storyline than the Nollywood of today cos now when you watch Nollywood is all about skit and one way storyline."

@LemonadesWith reacted:

"he is very right! back then we had different genres. today, it's only romance, and the movies and actors are not watchable."

@Nje_baby said:

"These days, the Nollywood movies on YouTube are very bad, same storyline, no more suspense, just predictability and so I hardly watch any anymore. With Olu Jacobs, Ugezu J. Ugezu etc, you watched proper movies not these jokes on YouTube!"

