The tragic death of Nollywood actress Adejumoke Aderounmu and the drama it caused online has drawn a reaction from actor Jide Awobona

Recall that shortly after the Jenifa’s Diary star’s death, her brother Adeola went online to call out Funke Akindele

In a new development, Jide Awobona defended Akindele and explained how she reached out to the deceased

Nollywood actress Adejumoke Aderounmu’s death and the online drama involving Funke Akindele has taken another turn.

Recall that news recently made the rounds of the demise of the 40-year-old Jenifa’s Diary star and how her brother, Adeola, lambasted Funke Akindele online.

Jide Awobona defends Funke Akindele. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele, @adejumokeaderounmu, @jideawobona

Jide Awobona defends Funke Akindele

Shortly after Funke Akindele was dragged online, Nollywood actor and fellow Jenifa’s Diary star, Jide Awobona, shared his two cents on the matter.

In a post that was shared on social media by @Temilolasobola and spotted by Legit.ng, Jide Awobona shut down the late actress’ brother’s claims of Funke Akindele not being there for his sister.

According to Awobona, Funke Akindele actually called him to reach out to the late Jumoke on her behalf because she knew they were cool. He added that she insisted he made the call and that he even berated the late movie star for isolating herself.

In his words:

“I really don’t feel like saying anything about this but I need to let the world know that Aunty Funke actually called me to ask of Jumoke because she knows we were cool. She insisted I call her to be sure she is fine. I did, we spoke at length and I complained about her isolating herself. May her soul Rest In Peace and May God forgive us all.”

See the post below:

Reactions as Jide Awobona defends Funke Akindele

Jide Awobona’s statement on how Funke Akindele actually checked up on the deceased raised mixed reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Cynthiachinny:

“The way you all are blaming Sister Funke makes it look as if her call would have kept this lady alive today,please stop,you don’t know anyone’s struggles,you all know all that happened to her last year right?”

acupofpeacefulmind_:

“She called u so that u can defend if anything go wrong but when the said person family or herself reached out to her she ignore it make sense.”

akereleomisore:

“Sorry to say this, so Funke doesn't have her number to call her? Is she not one of her actress in Jennifer's diary movie? Hmmmmm ile aye, ma niraé kololeyan.”

arasignaturez:

“No one is to be blamed. May God rest her soul.”

iamdejavoo_:

“I am really a lover of Funke Akindele but truth be told Nigerian celebrities have nothing to offer their fans . They act like Demi gods to their fans that’s why I don’t and I will never hype any of them.”

ollylishious_kitchen_uk_ng:

“One thing I know about her she know go answer you people.”

Millatu_12:

“Everyone has something they are struggling with. U never know what aunty was also battling with. Let’s not be too quick to accuse others.”

Orekitan_:

“No one is having it easy we all have the battle we fighting low key.”

wummyjegs2017:

“Plss let the dead rest,let us not forget that Funke akindele didn’t kill her nor is she her relation,so let us stop this sense of entitlement and the judgement……God knows best,he giveth and taketh,may the dead find peace and rest well.”

eldoradoconcerns:

“Helpers sef dey need help, we are suddenly becoming saints on this APP.. always acting like Pope on people's cases.”

awosunlea:

“Medicine after death.why can't she call her herself.keep defending her ok.”

official_olumilade:

“Person life is at stake but some people were defending someone cos of favoritism. She's not facing one or two when she called this one, a call she can actually put through to the deceased instead.”

Late Jenifa's Diary actress' brother calls out Funke Akindele

Legit.ng had earlier reported that shortly after Funke Akindele reacted to late Adejumoke Aderounmu's death on social media, her brother went online to call her out.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Adeola shared a screenshot of Funke Akindele reacting to his sister’s death and accompanied it with a caption where he accused her of only turning up for the camera. He also advised people to avoid people like her.

In a subsequent post, Adeola claimed that they had called Funke Akindele on several occasions and she did not turn up for them even when they sent someone to her.

Source: Legit.ng