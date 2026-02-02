More updates about ailing actress Aunty Ajara have surfaced online after Mama Nonetwork shared a video about her condition

In the video, it was stated that the actress’ health is worsening and that she was also discovered to be pregnant

Fans have since raised questions about the man allegedly involved with her, which reportedly led to her current condition in the hospital

An update about ailing small-sized actress Aunty Ajara has surfaced online after her colleague, Mama Nonetwork, opened up about her condition.

The petite actress has been battling for her life in the hospital, with colleagues appealing to fans for donations to support her treatment.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Mama Nonetwork revealed that Aunty Ajara’s condition is not improving.

According to her, the actress’ pregnancy was discovered in December, and she was advised to seek medical attention immediately due to her fragile health.

It was added that despite her condition, Aunty Ajara continued going to movie locations to work and earn money, which was reportedly sent to her mother, who is battling a stroke.

Mama Nonetwork shares more about Aunty Ajara

In the same video, Mama Nonetwork disclosed that doctors have also confirmed that Aunty Ajara is battling liver-related issues.

Fans were urged not to relent in their support and donations, as the help is needed to save the actress’ life.

Mama Nonetwork also defended Aunty Ajara, stating that she is a hardworking person who has always tried to support her family despite her health struggles.

Fans react to Mama Nonetwork’s video

Reacting to the video, fans of the ailing actress called on others to assist in any way they can. Some blamed the man allegedly involved with her and questioned his silence.

Others appealed to Nollywood actors and actresses to share more videos about Aunty Ajara so that more people can become aware of her condition and offer support.

Here is the Instagram video of Mama Nonetwork below:

How fans reacted to Nonetwork's video

Netziesn reacted after hearing what Mama Nonetwork said about Aunty Ajara and her condition in the hopsital. Here are comments below:

@starboy_fb stated:

"All the nollywood will not post her now and cry out for support in all their pages and platform! But they will be quick to start posting when things don be! Help her now!!! Public please this woman really need help.'

@official_datolabisi commented:

"May God grant her healing and sending her helpers BUT which man impregnated that lady with her very small frame ? Haba."

@mummyzee_foods wrote:

"Help As Come In Jesus Name."

@tomilola_________ shared:

"D Lord almighty will perfect all her healings ijn."

@ngaji_precious reacted:

"By His trip you are healing Jara in Jesus name Amen."

