Vivian, the wife of actor Nkubi, has cried out over her sister, who is in the hospital battling for her life after an accident

She shared a video of the woman in the hospital while appealing for help and explaining how the accident happened

Fans expressed sympathy, with many offering words of encouragement and pledging to donate, no matter how little

Vivian Joseph, the wife of small-sized Nigerian actor, radio personality and skit maker Victor Nwaogbu, popularly known as Nkubi, has shared an emotional video about her sister, who is currently in the hospital following an accident.

The mother of one thanked fans for always standing by her family as she opened up about her sister’s condition.

According to her, the burden has been borne by the family alone so far, and her sister has already undergone one surgery.

She added that doctors have said multiple surgeries will still be required due to several fractures across her body.

Vivian also shared screenshots of her sister’s X-ray, which reportedly showed fractures in about four places. She appealed to the public, stressing that no amount is too small or insignificant to support her sister’s treatment.

Nkubi’s wife shares details about sister’s accident

While explaining how the incident happened, Vivian revealed that it was a bus accident that occurred about three weeks ago.

She shared photos showing her sister’s injured face and another image taken during an X-ray session at the hospital.

The wife of the actor disclosed that although her sister is alive, she is currently unable to walk. Vivian added that the funds being raised would go a long way in helping her sister regain the ability to walk again.

Recall that in recent times, small-sized actress Aunty Ajara was also reported to be battling for her life, with colleagues appealing to fans for prayers and financial support after details of her health condition were shared online.

@kamangaloyta commented:

How fans reacted to Vivian's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the content creator's wife about her sister in the hospital. Here are comments below:

"Awww Mrs Mkubi, this is heartbreaking. I wish your sister healing mercies from above. Maybe if you can put enough information on how those abroad like UK can put a little something."

@vivianlearningbolevard reacted:

"chai, I knew you're not your usual self, I usually watch your videos on Facebook but lately you seemed sad. so sorry, let me send a little token."

@sparklingina_ shared:

"The X-ray film doesn’t look good at all. May God come through for her."

@luciferoftheeast shared:

"Person go dey broke dey see this kind thing. God abeg."

@therayztv wrote:

"Nothing will happen to your sister. We shall do the little we can and God will complete".

